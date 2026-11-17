Congress has opened talks with the Goa Forward Party (GFP) and Revolutionary Goans (RG) on a possible pre-poll alliance. GFP president Vijai Sardesai called his meeting with Congress “a good beginning” and said, “The wavelength of both parties is matching.” RG president Viresh Borkar said his party had submitted a seat-sharing proposal. Congress said it would refer the proposal to its alliance committee; no final arrangement has been announced, as reported by the Times of India.