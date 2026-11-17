The Congress has little time to turn its mixed 2026 election results into momentum for the next round of Assembly polls. The BJP won Assam and West Bengal, while the Congress-led United Democratic Front returned to power in Kerala. In Tamil Nadu, Congress backed the government formed by TVK after Vijay’s party emerged as the largest in the Assembly.
The 2027 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur are expected in the first quarter of next year. With only months to go, the Congress has begun candidate screening, campaign planning, grassroots outreach and alliance negotiations across the five states. On November 16, it announced screening committees to review prospective candidates and send shortlists to the Central Election Committee for final decisions.
Uttar Pradesh: Seat-Sharing Talks And A December campaign
In Uttar Pradesh, Congress plans to contest alongside the Samajwadi Party (SP), but the allies have yet to agree on seat-sharing. SP chief Akhilesh Yadav has suggested that Congress sought 181 of the state’s 403 seats. Congress leaders have called for a “fair share”; reports say the party has also signalled that candidate strength and “winnability” will guide negotiations. The first formal round of talks was scheduled for November 17.
The Congress has formed a five-member team for the talks, including Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and general secretary K C Venugopal. It plans to start a statewide campaign of yatras and public meetings in the first week of December. After meeting state leaders, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said, “The people of Uttar Pradesh are looking for change and want to see social justice, equal opportunities and the rights of marginalised communities strengthened.”
The state unit is also stepping up local outreach. Uttar Pradesh Congress president Aradhana Mishra is due to begin divisional tours in Jhansi on November 18, meeting district leaders and workers. A workshop for district and city presidents is planned, with booth-level networks and electoral-roll revision expected to feature. Ajay Maken will chair the state’s candidate-screening panel.
Punjab: Gen Z Outreach And Central Oversight
In Punjab, Congress plans to put younger voters at the centre of its campaign. Education, examinations and employment are expected to feature in its outreach and manifesto work, alongside drug abuse, law and order and the state’s finances. The party has assigned election strategist Sunil Kanugolu’s team to plan the campaign, as reported by the New Indian Express.
The high command is taking a larger role in campaign coordination amid factional tensions in the state unit. A party leader told The New Indian Express that “the high command will also conduct its own surveys to shortlist and finalize candidates.” Sirivella Prasad will chair the Punjab screening committee, with Sachin Sawant and Nivedita Alva as members.
Uttarakhand: SIR, Land And The Ankita Bhandari case
Congress has planned protests and public outreach around the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, the Ankita Bhandari murder case and alleged land scams. Party state in-charge Kumari Selja said, “The SIR issue is being debated across the country, and questions are being raised about the functioning of the Election Commission and its commissioners.” The party has also announced a state-wide Nyay Yatra and protests at the Assembly and district headquarters.
The campaign continued in November with a two-week signature drive launched on November 10. State Congress chief Ganesh Godiyal said the party wanted to draw the governor’s attention to “shielding the accused in the Ankita Bhandari murder case, selling off the state’s land and jobs, and the corruption allegations against ministers”. Congress has also announced symbolic anti-corruption courts at district and metropolitan headquarters from November 25 to 30.
Goa: Constituency-Wide Outreach And Alliance Talks
In Goa, Congress has taken its campaign through all 40 Assembly constituencies with a 27-day Goy Rakhonn Yatra. The party said it would hear voters’ concerns before drafting its manifesto, and raised issues around land use, Goan identity and communal harmony.
Congress has opened talks with the Goa Forward Party (GFP) and Revolutionary Goans (RG) on a possible pre-poll alliance. GFP president Vijai Sardesai called his meeting with Congress “a good beginning” and said, “The wavelength of both parties is matching.” RG president Viresh Borkar said his party had submitted a seat-sharing proposal. Congress said it would refer the proposal to its alliance committee; no final arrangement has been announced, as reported by the Times of India.
The AICC has appointed Imroz Khan to lead the Goa election war room. KJ George will chair the state screening committee, with Satej D Patil and Shafi Parambil as members.
Manipur: Five election committees and expanded leadership
Congress has formed five election committees for Manipur: Pradesh Election, Campaign, Manifesto, Media and Publicity, and Election Management. Former chief minister Okram Ibobi Singh will head the Pradesh Election Committee, while Thokchom Lokeshwar Singh will chair the Campaign Committee. Gaikhangam, Kh Loken Singh and M Okendro will lead the Manifesto, Media and Publicity, and Election Management committees, respectively.
Inner Manipur MP Angomcha Bimol Akoijam has been named to the Pradesh Election and Campaign committees and appointed co-chair of the Manifesto Committee. Congress has named Biswaranjan Mohanty to lead its Manipur war room and BM Sandeep to chair its screening panel. The moves follow an expansion of the Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee in July, when the party appointed eight additional general secretaries and 25 secretaries.