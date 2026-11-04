Priyanka Gandhi Turns Focus To UP Polls, Congress Begins Organisational & SP Alliance Preparations

Priyanka Gandhi has renewed her involvement in Uttar Pradesh Congress affairs ahead of the 2027 Assembly polls.
The party is forming election committees and preparing its organisational structure for the state campaign.
Congress is working on its alliance strategy with Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party, including plans for seat-sharing negotiations.
With the INDIA bloc's November 1 rally against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar in Delhi over, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has shifted her attention to Uttar Pradesh, where the party has begun preparations for the 2027 Assembly elections.
The Wayanad MP is working on three key fronts: strengthening the party's organisational structure, preparing for negotiations with the Samajwadi Party (SP) and drawing up a campaign strategy. Her renewed involvement comes as Congress looks to improve its position in a state where its electoral prospects have remained limited in recent Assembly elections.
Priyanka, who served as Congress general secretary in charge of Uttar Pradesh between 2019 and 2023, has remained involved in the state's political affairs despite not holding a specific organisational portfolio. She was also among the party's prominent campaigners during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.
Congress Begins Organisational Preparations For 2027
The first phase of the exercise involves setting up committees and identifying leaders who will be responsible for different aspects of the election campaign.
Following the INDIA bloc rally, Priyanka held a meeting at her residence with three senior Uttar Pradesh Congress leaders: state in-charge Rajendra Pal Gautam, state president Aradhana Misra and working president Imran Masood.
According to India Today, Priyanka stressed the need to begin preparations early and asked leaders to shortlist names for various state-level committees. The discussions covered the formation of manifesto, campaign, management and coordination committees.
The proposed names are to be sent to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge for approval, with the lists expected to be announced after Diwali.
Speaking after meeting Priyanka, Aradhana Misra said the discussions focused on committees that need to be constituted ahead of the Assembly elections, including those responsible for the manifesto and campaign.
Priyanka's renewed involvement also comes after Ajay Rai's removal as Uttar Pradesh Congress president and Misra's appointment to the post. Although Rajendra Pal Gautam, who is considered close to Rahul Gandhi's team, was appointed state in-charge, Priyanka has taken an active role in the latest round of preparations.
Why The SP Alliance Will Be Crucial
Beyond strengthening its organisation, Congress faces the challenge of working out an electoral understanding with Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party.
The two parties are part of the INDIA bloc and contested the 2024 Lok Sabha elections together in Uttar Pradesh. Their alliance will remain an important factor in shaping the Opposition's strategy for the 2027 Assembly polls.
According to Congress sources quoted by The Print earlier, Priyanka has asked senior state leaders to identify around 120-130 Assembly constituencies where the party believes it has a strong claim. The exercise is expected to consider its performance in the 2012, 2017 and 2022 Assembly elections, along with constituencies where it performed relatively well in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.
The proposed assessment could become important during seat-sharing negotiations with the SP. Congress is keen to avoid a repeat of the 2017 Assembly elections, when it felt that the Samajwadi Party had a stronger hand in deciding the seat-sharing arrangement.
Priyanka is expected to be part of the committee overseeing coordination with the SP and may directly engage with Akhilesh Yadav. She had intervened during seat-sharing discussions ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections when negotiations between the two parties faced difficulties.
Rahul, Priyanka To Lead Campaign
The party is also working on its campaign schedule, with Priyanka expected to spearhead its outreach across Uttar Pradesh after Diwali.
Four major rallies are being planned across Purvanchal, Awadh, Bundelkhand and Western Uttar Pradesh. A detailed programme covering public meetings and outreach activities involving Rahul Gandhi and other senior leaders is expected to be prepared.
Rahul Gandhi, the Lok Sabha MP from Rae Bareli, is scheduled to begin the party's campaign activities in Punjab with a rally in Sangrur on November 4.
Priyanka's renewed role has also brought members of her organisational team back into active involvement in Uttar Pradesh. Anil Yadav and Shahnawaz Khan continue to be involved in state affairs, while Misra and Masood are also considered close to her.
The challenge for Congress will be to translate these early organisational efforts into electoral gains. The party won only two seats in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections under Priyanka's leadership. Its preparations for 2027 will therefore involve not only rebuilding its state organisation but also negotiating a larger role within the Opposition alliance.