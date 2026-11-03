Hardeep Singh Puri Set For Unopposed Rajya Sabha Entry From MP

Returning Officer Umesh Kumar Sharma declared all three sets of Hardeep Singh Puri's nomination papers valid after scrutiny.
Objections by two independent candidates and Congress leader Hemant Katare over Puri's Form 26 affidavit were rejected.
Nominations of independent candidates Rajkumar Lohani and Kante Sayanna were rejected, while Katare threatened legal action.
Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri is set to enter the Rajya Sabha unopposed after the returning officer rejected objections to his nomination papers during scrutiny on Tuesday. The byelection is being held for a Rajya Sabha seat from Madhya Pradesh.
Returning Officer Umesh Kumar Sharma declared Puri's three sets of nomination papers valid after examining them and hearing objections raised by independent candidates Kante Sayanna and Rajkumar Lohani, and Congress leader Hemant Katare, the deputy leader of the Opposition in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly.
Scrutiny And Objections
The scrutiny of nomination papers took place at 2 pm on Tuesday. According to the returning officer's order, Puri had filed three sets of nomination papers on October 31.
During scrutiny, the objectors challenged the validity of Puri's nomination, alleging that the affidavit submitted by him in Form 26 was incomplete and invalid. Sharma heard their objections and gave Puri an opportunity to respond.
Returning Officer Rejects Objections
Rejecting the objections, Sharma upheld all three sets of Puri's nomination papers.
“Upon careful examination of the objections and the material available on record, the grounds raised therein were not found to be substantiated. No violation of the mandatory requirements of sections 33 and 34 of the RP Act, 1951 (Representation of the People Act) or any ground for rejection under section 36(2) of the Act, was established,” the order stated.
The returning officer said Puri's nomination papers and accompanying documents complied with the applicable statutory requirements.
The order also stated that the Form 26 affidavit and relevant electoral roll particulars had been examined and found complete. No substantial defect warranting rejection under Section 36(4) of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, was found.
Independent Candidates' Nominations Rejected
Sharma also rejected the nomination papers of independent candidates Rajkumar Lohani and Kante Sayanna during scrutiny.
According to the order, Lohani's nomination was rejected because he had not attached the mandatory Form 26 affidavit. Sayanna's nomination was rejected due to incomplete information in his papers.
“We will move to the court against it as this was a conspiracy to ensure the win of Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri,” Katare said.