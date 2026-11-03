Bomb Threats Disrupt European Air Travel As Six Flights Face Security Checks

Four flights involving LOT Polish Airlines, SAS and Ryanair faced bomb threats in Poland, Spain and Bulgaria on Tuesday
Two additional Ryanair flights arriving from Lisbon and Dublin underwent security checks at Rome's Fiumicino Airport following anonymous warnings
The incidents prompted diversions and temporary airport disruptions, while completed inspections in Poland, Spain and Italy found no explosives; checks in Sofia were continuing
At least four passenger flights faced suspected bomb threats across Poland, Spain and Bulgaria on Tuesday, prompting diversions, security inspections and temporary airport disruptions. Two additional Ryanair flights arriving in Rome were subsequently reported to have received similar threats, taking the total to six.
The incidents involved LOT Polish Airlines, SAS and Ryanair services, with authorities deploying bomb-disposal teams and specialised security units. No explosives were found during the completed inspections in Spain and Italy, while checks were continuing on the aircraft that landed in Bulgaria, according to local reports.
Flights Diverted And Inspected
In Poland, a LOT Polish Airlines Boeing 737 MAX flying from London Heathrow to Warsaw Chopin was diverted to Warsaw-Modlin Airport after a bomb threat was reported at 9.54 AM.
The aircraft landed at 10.01 AM with 181 people on board. Modlin Airport was temporarily closed while bomb-disposal teams and other security personnel inspected the aircraft. Passengers were subsequently evacuated to the arrivals hall, and normal airport operations resumed after the alert was cancelled.
A separate SAS flight from Copenhagen to Warsaw also received a bomb alert and was inspected after landing at Warsaw Chopin Airport. One runway was temporarily closed, although airport operations were not significantly affected, according to Polish public broadcaster.
In Spain, a Ryanair flight from Manchester landed at Murcia Airport at around 10.30 am following a bomb threat. The aircraft carried 114 passengers and seven crew members, all of whom were moved to a secure area for checks.
Spain's Civil Guard subsequently found no explosives on board and declared the threat unfounded. Airport operations resumed normally, Government Delegate Francisco Lucas said.
In Bulgaria, an aircraft arriving from Israel landed at Sofia Airport following an email threat. Interior Ministry Secretary General Lyubomir Nikolov said specialised counter-terrorism officers were inspecting the aircraft for possible explosives. The airline and flight number were not initially disclosed.
Two More Flights Reported In Rome
Later reports identified two additional bomb alerts involving Ryanair flights arriving at Rome's Fiumicino Airport from Lisbon and Dublin.
According to Italian broadcaster, anonymous warnings prompted security inspections of both aircraft, their passengers and luggage. Bomb-disposal teams completed their checks shortly after noon, finding no explosives.
Previous Day's Diversion
The incidents followed a separate bomb threat on Tuesday involving a Wizz Air flight from London Luton to Sofia, which was diverted to Budapest. Hungarian authorities activated their air-defence alert system and dispatched a Gripen fighter jet to escort the aircraft. It subsequently continued to Sofia after security checks.
Bulgarian authorities said investigations into the earlier threat were continuing. Nikolov said certain airlines appeared to be targeted, forcing aircraft to change course.
However, authorities have not established whether the incidents across the four countries are connected or whether they form part of a coordinated campaign.