'Don't Be Afraid': Rahul Gandhi Challenges PM Modi To Debate Alleged Foreign Links, Adani Case & US Deal

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Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Shvetank Maurya
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Congress leader asks Modi to choose a venue for an open discussion, raising questions over alleged foreign links, the US trade deal, the Adani case and the Epstein controversy

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Rahul Gandhi
Rahul Gandhi Photo: x/@rahulgandhi
Summary of this article

  • Rahul Gandhi renews his challenge to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for an open public debate.

  • He proposes discussing alleged foreign links, the US trade deal, the Adani case and Epstein controversy.

  • Gandhi suggests RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat could judge the debate and invites Modi to file defamation cases.

Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday renewed his challenge to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for an open public debate on alleged foreign links, the US trade deal, the Adani case and other issues.

Gandhi said Modi could choose any venue for the discussion, which he proposed should take place in the presence of the media and the country's youth. He urged the prime minister not to avoid the debate and said the issues should be discussed openly.

The Congress leader framed the challenge as a response to allegations that the Opposition had links with foreign forces. He also said the proposed debate would give him an opportunity to respond to allegations levelled against him by Modi and the ruling establishment.

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Rahul Gandhi's Challenge On X

Taking the challenge to X, Gandhi said 24 hours had passed since he first dared Modi to participate in a public debate. He asked the prime minister to choose a venue for the proposed discussion.

"Who is the anti-national? Who has connections with foreign forces? And what kind of connections are they? Do it as soon as possible—don't be afraid," Gandhi wrote.

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He proposed that the two leaders sit across a table with members of the media and young people present. Gandhi also suggested that Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat could act as the judge for the debate.

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Issues Gandhi Wants To Discuss

Gandhi listed several subjects he wanted to raise during the proposed discussion, including the country's financial system, the circumstances surrounding the US trade deal and the speed with which it was finalised.

He also questioned why the deal was concluded without informing the Cabinet. The Congress leader further raised the Adani case and the controversy surrounding Jeffrey Epstein.

"There are so many things like that on which we'll have an open discussion," Gandhi said.

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Rahul Gandhi On Defamation Cases

Gandhi also referred to the defamation cases filed against him, saying he had faced around 45 such cases over various matters.

He questioned why no defamation case had been filed over his remarks on alleged foreign connections. Challenging Modi to take legal action if he believed the allegations were false, Gandhi said, "Go ahead, file one—we'll discuss that openly too. Let's discuss all of this, come on."

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