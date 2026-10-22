BJP Calls Rahul Gandhi ‘Gaddar’, Alleges Congress Links To Foreign Groups Behind Protests

The BJP accused the Congress of links with foreign organisations allegedly involved in coordinating protests across countries.
BJP leaders cited a Fox News investigation that reportedly identified 101 organisations across nine countries and alleged that Progressive International coordinated protest messaging in France, Albania and India.
The BJP demanded answers over alleged Congress links with Progressive International.
The BJP on Thursday accused the Congress of being linked to foreign organisations allegedly involved in protests across multiple countries, citing a media report that claimed to have found connections between riots in France and demonstrations in India demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar. BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia called Rahul Gandhi a “gaddar” (traitor) and alleged that the Congress was pursuing an “anarchy and regime change plot”. The Congress had not immediately responded to the allegations.
According to The Times of India, a Fox News digital investigation claimed to have uncovered links between the unrest in France and protests in India. The BJP cited the report to allege that international groups were coordinating protest messaging across countries. The claims have not been independently established in the information provided.
BJP Alleges ‘Red-Green Ecosystem’ Behind Protests
Addressing a press conference, Bhatia accused the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha of promoting what he described as a model of “anarchy” and “gaddari”.
“Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi is presenting a model of anarchy and ‘gaddari’ before the country. Today, a report has appeared in a newspaper, detailing how these alleged links of betrayal are connected to foreign agencies. Therefore, it would not be wrong to ask, ‘Who is the leader of these traitors?’” Bhatia said.
He then called Gandhi a “gaddar”, adding that the Congress leader was “irresponsible and immature”. Bhatia also invoked the historical figure Mir Jafar while alleging that the report provided evidence of links between protest groups and foreign agencies.
“An investigation by Fox News shows how organisations have created an ecosystem across nine countries, including France, that attempts to overthrow elected governments. It is a ‘red-green ecosystem of protest’,” he claimed.
Bhatia said the report used “red” to refer to communist groups and “green” to refer to Islamic groups. He cited its reported finding that 101 organisations were operating across nine countries, describing the alleged network as one promoting “global chaos, anarchy and disorder”.
BJP Seeks Congress Response Over Alleged Progressive International Links
BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari also cited the report in a post on X, alleging that it exposed an “anarchy and regime change plot of Congress”.
Referring to an investigation titled Global Chaos Inc Grows To 101 Groups, Bhandari claimed that the report identified the communist organisation Progressive International (PI) as coordinating common messaging among protests in France, Albania and India.
He said the messaging was aimed at “acquiring organised power through new rebellion”, which he interpreted as evidence of an alleged regime-change effort.
Bhandari further alleged that Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi had met representatives of Progressive International at “10 Janpath” on April 10, 2025. He claimed this demonstrated that the Congress was under the influence of foreign organisations and demanded a response from the party.
“What was the messaging between Congress and this organisation when protests were ongoing. Was Rahul Gandhi moving to Vietnam related to taking instructions from many such organisations for the November 1 anarchic protest,” Bhandari asked.
He also questioned whether the Congress had coordinated with Progressive International during the demonstrations and said the party must clarify its alleged links with the organisation.
There was no immediate response from the Congress to the BJP’s allegations.