BJP Calls Rahul Gandhi ‘Gaddar’, Alleges Congress Links To Foreign Groups Behind Protests

The BJP on Thursday accused the Congress of being linked to foreign organisations allegedly involved in protests across multiple countries, citing a media report that claimed to have found connections between riots in France and demonstrations in India demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar. BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia called Rahul Gandhi a “gaddar” (traitor) and alleged that the Congress was pursuing an “anarchy and regime change plot”. The Congress had not immediately responded to the allegations.