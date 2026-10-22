Congress Won’t Form Government For 30 Years: Amit Shah Slams Rahul Gandhi, Says 'Protest Won't Achieve Anything'

Shah said opposition parties would remain out of power for 30 years.
He accused Congress and AAP of using protests to challenge electoral mandates.
He urged both parties to prioritise governance and public welfare where elected.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said the Congress would not return to power for 30 years because of their “negative politics”, attacking their protests over alleged electoral irregularities and urging them to focus on governance.
Speaking at an event in outer Delhi to launch and inaugurate 33 Delhi Jal Board projects worth ₹8,941 crore, Shah accused the parties of using allegations of “vote chori” to justify electoral defeats.
Taking a dig at Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, Shah said, "When I say BJP will be in power for 30 years, they again reiterate allegations of vote theft...I want to tell you that Amit Shah was born here, stays here, and will die here...I don't need to visit foreign countries every six months. I am saying you won't form government for 30 years, based on your negative politics,” he said.
Protests Cannot Override Mandate, Says Shah
Shah criticised the Congress over their campaign against alleged discrepancies in the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls, saying demonstrations could not overturn the people’s verdict.
“You cannot use political jugglery and mobocracy to defy the mandate of the people. If you want to win elections, go among the people to understand their problems. These protests and demonstrations will not achieve anything,” he said.
He urged the parties to implement welfare schemes wherever they held power, warning that they could otherwise lose their remaining political ground.
Shah also alleged that the opposition’s “vote chori” campaign was intended to protect the electoral entries of “infiltrators”.
“In reality, you want to save the votes of infiltrators by making these allegations of Vote chori,” he said.
Opposition Selective About Institutions, He Alleges
Citing the Congress’s defeats across states over several decades, Shah said its electoral setbacks predated the BJP’s arrival in power at the Centre in 2014.
He pointed to opposition victories in Kerala, Himachal Pradesh and Telangana, arguing that the same Election Commission and electronic voting machines had conducted those elections.
“Whenever you lose, you criticise the Election Commission. When courts rule in your favour, they are good; otherwise, they are bad,” he said.
Clean Yamuna Promised By May 2029
Shah blamed successive Congress and AAP governments in Delhi for sewage and industrial discharge entering the Yamuna. He said the Centre and the governments of Delhi, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh were working on a time-bound clean-up plan.
“We will come before the people in May 2029 with a clean Yamuna,” he said.
A three-year action plan would provide sewer connections to every household and improve access to clean water, Shah said, adding that the DJB projects would help meet those goals.
He also claimed that more than two crore tonnes of waste had been removed from Delhi’s landfill sites, clearing 100 acres. The sites would be turned into gardens within two years, he said.
Turning to Punjab, Shah accused the AAP government of failing to control drug abuse. He asserted that the NDA would form the state government by 2029 and dismantle the drug trade.