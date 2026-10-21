Punjab CM Mann Held At Delhi Airport For Three Hours, Fined ₹50,000, Alleges AAP

AAP alleged Mann was held for three hours at Delhi airport.
The party claimed he received a ₹50,000 challan without specifying its grounds.
Majithia cited unnamed sources alleging questioning over possible baggage or currency violations.
The Aam Aadmi Party has alleged that Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann was held at Delhi airport for three hours and issued a ₹50,000 fine after returning from Paris late on October 19.
AAP’s Punjab media in-charge Baltej Pannu accused the BJP-led Centre of deliberately "humiliating" Mann. He did not specify the grounds for the challan. Shiromani Akali Dal general secretary Bikram Singh Majithia, meanwhile, claimed that Mann and his wife were questioned over alleged baggage or currency violations, citing unnamed sources.
AAP Alleges 'Direct Attack On Punjab's Identity
Pannu said officials repeatedly delayed Mann’s departure by claiming that his luggage was still arriving or undergoing checks.
“When the CM returned from Paris and arrived at Delhi airport, he was deliberately detained. Excuses were made that his luggage was ‘still arriving’ or was ‘still being checked’. These were outright lies. After three hours, when Mann ji was allowed to leave, he was issued a challan of Rs 50,000,” Pannu alleged.
He further claimed that officials approached Mann after his luggage had been placed in a vehicle and said they were under “tremendous pressure from above” before issuing the challan.
“This is a direct attack on Punjab’s identity and dignity,” Pannu said, alleging that the episode had been carried out on instructions from higher authorities.
SAD's Majithia Claims Baggage, Currency Checks
Majithia offered a different account, claiming that Mann and his wife, Gurpreet Kaur, had been questioned over allegedly carrying baggage or money beyond permissible limits.
“According to sources, they were questioned for hours over allegedly carrying more luggage or money than permitted. They reportedly failed to provide an explanation. They were eventually allowed to leave, considering Mann's position as Chief Minister,” he wrote on X.
Majithia also claimed that orders had been issued to check the bags of the chief minister’s office staff. His account was attributed to sources rather than an official finding.
Dispute Follows Court Intervention On Paris Visit
Mann had travelled to France for SIAL Paris 2026, an international food trade exhibition scheduled from October 17 to 21. Punjab’s products were being showcased through a Markfed stall.
The visit followed a legal challenge to the Centre’s refusal to grant political clearance. The Punjab and Haryana High Court set aside that decision, observing that the government “had not explained what that political angle/viewpoint is”. It directed the Centre to approve the visit and extend due protocol.
Pannu alleged that the Consul General in Paris did not meet Mann despite the court’s direction. He also claimed that the Centre had denied clearance for the chief minister’s foreign visits on at least four occasions.
“The Modi govt fears that if the CM travels abroad, he will bring investment and funds from there and put Punjab on the path of progress,” Pannu alleged.
Linking the airport episode to what the party described as an “anti-Punjab” approach, he also accused the Centre of withholding funds due to the state and criticised its handling of farmers’ protests at Delhi’s borders.