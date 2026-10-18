‘No Reasons Forthcoming’: HC Sets Aside MEA's Denial Of Mann’s France Travel

The High Court overturned the denial of clearance for Mann’s Paris visit.
It found the refusal cited a “political angle” without explaining its reasons.
The Centre cited security concerns and questioned Mann’s role at the exhibition.
The Punjab and Haryana High Court has questioned Centre’s refusal to grant political clearance for Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann’s visit to a food exhibition in Paris, directing the ministry to urgently approve the trip and facilitate the delegation’s departure.
Justice Tribhuvan Dahiya held that the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) had given no reasons for rejecting the proposal beyond saying clearance was declined “from political angle”. Explanations submitted later through an affidavit could not justify the original decision, the court ruled, Live Law reported.
“It has not been explained what that political angle/viewpoint is, and whether political clearance means examining the application from a political angle. No reasons are forthcoming,” the court observed.
Punjab had challenged the denial of clearance for a three-member delegation scheduled to visit France from October 17 to 21, 2026. The delegation comprised Mann, the Chief Secretary and the Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister.
The visit was intended for SIAL, the biennial international food exhibition at the Paris Nord Villepinte Exhibition Centre. APEDA, under the Union Commerce and Industry Ministry, had confirmed MARKFED’s participation in its India Pavilion. The Punjab cooperative was to bear the entire cost of the delegation’s visit.
The state approved the programme in early September and applied through the MEA’s e-Pol Clearance portal on September 9. On October 12, the portal stated: “Ministry of External Affairs has examined the proposal. Clearance from political angle is declined.”
Punjab argued that the rejection was arbitrary, unexplained and issued at the last moment to frustrate the visit. It alleged political vendetta, citing clearances granted for Mann’s earlier foreign trips and recent overseas visits by Haryana’s Chief Minister.
The Centre rejected that allegation. In an affidavit submitted through Additional Solicitor General Satya Pal Jain, the MEA said political clearance involved considerations including bilateral relations, diplomatic conditions and anti-India activities in the destination country.
It argued that Mann’s attendance was “not commensurate” with the event’s nature and scale and that he had no functional role there. Citing threats from terrorist outfits, the Centre said adequate security and protocol arrangements would not be available without a proper bilateral invitation from the French government, Live Law reported.
The court noted that the visit’s purpose, approvals, funding and MARKFED’s participation were documented. It also relied on a September 22 letter from SIAL to the French Embassy seeking expedited processing of Mann’s visa. The letter welcomed his attendance and referred to opportunities to establish professional contacts and negotiate contracts.
Questioning the Centre’s functional-role argument, the court said: “The requirement appears to be superfluous for the reason the clearance has been denied due to 'political angle' alone, and not on any functional aspect of the dignitary's visit.”
Citing the Constitution Bench ruling in Mohinder Singh Gill v. Chief Election Commissioner, the court held that an order must stand on the reasons recorded in it and cannot be supplemented through a subsequent affidavit.
It set aside the refusal and directed the Centre to approve the submitted programme urgently, facilitate departure and extend the protocols prescribed under the applicable procedure.