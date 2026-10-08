SC Adjourns Punjab Plea Against CBI Probe Into Alleged Graft Linked To Bhagwant Mann’s OSD

Supreme Court adjourns Punjab's challenge against CBI probe into alleged corruption involving Mann's OSD.
CBI registered FIR and searched eight locations, including Mann's Chandigarh camp office.
Punjab sought protection from further CBI action, alleging political misuse of central agencies.
The Supreme Court on Thursday adjourned to Friday the Punjab government's plea challenging a Punjab and Haryana High Court order directing a CBI probe into alleged corruption linked to Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's Officer on Special Duty (OSD) Rajbir Singh Ghuman and others.
The top court did not grant interim protection against any “precipitative action” by the CBI before the matter is taken up again. The hearing came after the agency had registered an FIR and conducted searches at eight locations in Punjab and Chandigarh, including Mann's camp office in Chandigarh.
Punjab has challenged the October 5 High Court order in the Supreme Court. The state has also alleged that central investigative agencies are being used for political purposes ahead of the Punjab Assembly elections.
High Court Order And CBI Probe
The legal dispute stems from the Punjab and Haryana High Court's October 5 order directing the CBI to register a criminal case and investigate allegations of corruption linked to the Chief Minister's office.
The order came while hearing a Public Interest Litigation filed by advocate Nikhil Saraf. The petition alleged that the Punjab Police had not acted on communications from the Enforcement Directorate seeking a probe into allegations involving Ghuman and others.
The High Court directed the CBI to conduct a fair investigation and submit its report within two months. The allegations were based on material shared by the ED with the Punjab DGP.
According to the material cited before the High Court, the allegations included alleged influence over transfers, access to confidential government documents, facilitation of arms licences and other benefits.
CBI Case And Searches
Following the High Court order, the CBI registered a case against Ghuman and five others and carried out searches at eight locations, including the Chief Minister's camp office and premises linked to the accused in Punjab and Chandigarh.
The CBI's 251-page FIR names Ghuman, Nitin Gohal, Jitin Gohal alias Raja, Romi Raja Mahajan, Bir Devinder and RS Nagra. The FIR contains allegations relating to transfers and postings, administrative decisions, policy formulation, tenders, licensing and other government matters.
The agency has also referred to WhatsApp chats and other material cited in the ED's communication to the Punjab DGP. The allegations remain under investigation and have not been judicially established.
Punjab Seeks Protection From Further Action
Appearing for Punjab, Senior Advocate Vikas Singh sought protection from further CBI action until the Supreme Court could hear the state's challenge.
“Till court hears the matter let there be no precipitative action,” Singh told the bench.
Justice Dipankar Datta, however, said an interim order could not be passed before Justice Sheel Nagu had an opportunity to examine the case papers.
“Without the file reaching my brother judge and without him reading the matter how can we pass such order?” Justice Datta asked. The bench then adjourned the matter to Friday.
Political Fallout
The Punjab government has opposed the High Court's decision to hand the matter to the CBI and has alleged that central agencies are being used for political purposes ahead of the state elections.
Mann has also criticised the CBI action and alleged that the probe is politically motivated. The AAP government has maintained that the allegations against its officials and aides are being used to target the state government.
The Supreme Court is scheduled to take up Punjab's challenge again on Friday.