ED Summons Punjab CM’s Brother-In-Law Amardeep Singh Grewal In Alleged Bribery Case

The ED has summoned Amardeep Singh Grewal as part of its ongoing investigation into the alleged bribery case.
Grewal is associated with East Sunshine Production and has been linked to Punjabi films including Maujaan Hi Maujaan and Snowman.
The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday summoned Amardeep Singh Grewal, the brother-in-law of the Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann, in connection with its probe into an alleged bribery case involving the chief minister’s wife.
The agency has asked Grewal to appear before it as part of its ongoing investigation.
Grewal is associated with East Sunshine Production Pvt. Ltd. and has been linked to Punjabi film projects, including Maujaan Hi Maujaan (2023) and Snowman (2022). Both films have overseas production or release linkages.
The ED is examining the alleged bribery case as part of its ongoing investigation and has sought Grewal’s appearance before the agency. Further details are awaited.