Punjab CM Mann's Aides Face CBI Probe After HC Order On ED Allegations

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has ordered a CBI probe into ED allegations involving people linked to Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann’s office.
The ED had alleged interference in government transfers, postings, tender processes, administrative approvals and access to confidential documents.
The CBI has been directed to submit its report within two months, while the allegations against the individuals have not been established in court.
The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Monday ordered a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into allegations raised by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) against people linked to Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's office. The court directed the CBI to submit its report within two months.
The order came on a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by advocate Nikhil Saraf, who had sought an independent investigation into allegations contained in communications sent by the ED to Punjab Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav.
The ED had sought registration of a criminal case against Mann's Officer on Special Duty (OSD) Rajbir Singh Ghuman and his alleged associates Nitin Gohal and Bir Devinder. The agency's allegations relate to alleged interference in government transfers and postings, tender processes and other official work. The allegations have not been established by a court.
What Are The ED's Allegations?
According to the ED's communications, the agency had flagged alleged attempts to influence the transfer and posting of government officials, gain access to confidential government documents and interfere in administrative approvals and other government processes.
The agency also alleged that Gohal acted as an intermediary between people seeking favourable government decisions and Ghuman. The ED has alleged that the network was involved in influencing postings and transfers and securing government approvals in return for alleged monetary and other benefits.
The ED had earlier sent multiple communications to the Punjab Police seeking action. The agency told the High Court that it had sent seven communications to state authorities over the matter, but no FIR had been registered.
Saraf's PIL argued that the allegations involved people connected to the Chief Minister's Office and concerned the functioning of the state government. He sought a probe into the alleged financial transactions and money trail, as well as action against anyone found to have committed offences.
The High Court has now transferred the matter to the CBI, which has been given two months to submit its findings.
Reacting to the ED's communication last month, Mann called the allegations baseless and said he did not need a "certificate of honesty" from people who had allegedly "looted Punjab". He also accused the BJP of using central agencies to defame and intimidate political opponents.
The CBI probe will now examine the allegations raised by the ED and determine whether any criminal wrongdoing took place. The High Court's direction for an investigation does not, by itself, establish the allegations against Ghuman, Gohal or Bir Devinder.