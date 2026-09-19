Bhagwant Mann Says No FIRs Against Farmers For Stubble Burning, Seeks Rs 3,000 Incentive

Mann made the remarks on Friday after inaugurating the two-day Kisan Mela of Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), as farmers prepare to harvest paddy. Paddy growers have been demanding a cash incentive of Rs 3,000 per acre for managing stubble. Stubble burning in Punjab and Haryana is often blamed for increased air pollution in the Delhi-NCR region. Due to the short window for sowing the Rabi crop after the paddy harvest in October and November, many farmers burn their fields to quickly clear the crop residue.