Delhi Ridge: Govt Notifies 1,000 Acres In Southern Ridge As Reserved Forest

The Delhi government has notified around 1,000 acres of the Southern Ridge as Reserved Forest under Section 20 of the Indian Forest Act, 1927.
The move adds statutory protection to the Ridge, with the government planning ecological restoration, native-species promotion and management of invasive vegetation.
The Delhi Ridge Management Board, constituted in June 2026, is the apex authority for protecting, restoring and regulating activities across the Ridge and Morphological Ridge.
The Delhi government has approved the notification of around 1,000 acres (400 hectares) of additional land in the Southern Ridge as Reserved Forest, taking the total notified Ridge area in the capital to nearly 13,000 acres (5,250 hectares).
The decision, approved under Section 20 of the Indian Forest Act, 1927, is aimed at strengthening statutory protection of the Ridge and promoting conservation, ecological restoration and green cover, the Chief Minister’s Office said.
Southern Ridge Gets Permanent Forest Protection
Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said the Delhi Ridge, an extension of the Aravalli range, is a critical part of the capital’s natural heritage and acts as a “green protective shield” for the city.
She said protecting the Ridge was not limited to preserving trees and forest land but was directly linked to Delhi’s air quality, biodiversity, temperature regulation and environmental security.
The government is working to bring more eligible portions of the Ridge under permanent statutory protection in phases. Gupta said the notification process for several areas had been pending but had been accelerated by her administration.
The Southern Ridge is considered an important ecological link at the northern end of the Aravallis. According to the government, it functions as a green space and carbon sink while contributing to dust control, biodiversity conservation and local temperature regulation.
Govt Plans Scientific Restoration Of Degraded Areas
The government said legal protection would be accompanied by ecological restoration under the Ridge Working Plan. The focus will include restoring degraded areas, promoting native species and managing invasive vegetation.
The Delhi Ridge Management Board, established in 2026, has been tasked with conservation, restoration, afforestation, habitat protection and overall management of the Ridge.
Gupta said the government would continue the statutory notification process to bring additional Ridge areas under protection.
“The Ridge is a centuries-old natural heritage of Delhi, and protecting it for future generations is our responsibility,” Gupta said, adding that protecting nearly 13,000 acres was a commitment to safeguarding the capital’s air, biodiversity and environmental balance.
She said Delhi’s development and environmental protection must move forward together, describing the latest step as an investment in “clean air, healthy lives and a secure future for generations to come.”
(With ANI Inputs)