Minister Pratap Sarnaik and NCP (SP) slammed BJP MLA Narendra Mehta over the Surya Dam water dispute.
Sarnaik assured Mira-Bhayandar will get its full 218 MLD quota, while only surplus water is eyed for Thane's 60 MLD demand.
Mehta and Mayor Dimple Mehta opposed supplying any Surya water to Thane, vowing not to let a drop be diverted.
Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik has said he will ensure Mira-Bhayander gets its full quota of 218 million litres per day (MLD) from the Surya Dam project within three months.
He also slammed MLA Narendra Mehta and Mayor Dimple Mehta for levelling baseless allegations against him in this regard, adding that they should remove hurdles in the Surya project and complete stalled works instead of politicising such important issues.
Narendra Mehta, BJP MLA from Mira Bhayandar in the district, on Wednesday said "not a single drop" from the Surya water supply project will be allowed to be diverted to Thane city.
A release issued by Sarnaik's office on Wednesday said he had secured an additional Rs 150 crore for the pipeline project when Eknath Shinde was chief minister, and also ensured work on the Chetna water tank resumed.
He alleged that the obstructions at the tank site were linked to a firm connected to Mehta. Those opposing the Chena water tank, which supplies Surya dam water to Mira-Bhayandar, have no moral right to speak on the water crisis and must accept responsibility for the delay rather than pointing fingers, Sarnaik claimed in the release.
Of the 503 MLD water under the Surya project, Mira-Bhayander will get 218 MLD, Vasai-Virar 175 MLD, Ghodbunder (TMC Area) 70 MLD, and CIDCO-located village near Surya Project 30 MLD, it added.
"Once legally allocated at the government level, water quotas cannot be arbitrarily altered to suit anyone's wishes. Mehta is creating confusion by suggesting water reserved for other areas could simply be diverted to Mira-Bhayandar," Sarnaik claimed.
"Over the next three months, all necessary administrative and technical procedures will be completed to get Mira-Bhayandar its rightful 218 MLD of water and start actual supply," he added.
NCP (SP) Thane district president Manoj Pradhan also hit out at Mehta, urging him to first study the facts and figures before raising objections.
"Eknath Shinde had promised an additional 60 MLD of water to Thane from the Surya project when he was chief minister, and Mehta began opposing the move just as the time came to fulfil that commitment," Pradhan claimed.
Water supply under the first phase has already begun in Vasai-Virar, while work on the pipeline and tank for Mira-Bhayandar's 218 MLD supply is in its final stages, Pradhan said.
Thane has a 50 MLD shortfall, and Mira-Bhayandar would still retain 78 MLD extra if 60 MLD of Mira-Bhayandar's projected surplus is given to Thane, Pradhan said.
Mira-Bhayandar's rightful quota is not being cut, and discussions pertain only to surplus water, he added.