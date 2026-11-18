Referring to the apex court judgments, he said, "The Tenth Schedule that emerged was therefore not aimed loosely at every intra-party disagreement. It was deliberately confined, clause by clause and after consultation across the House, to defection from the political party. The proposition that emerges is therefore confined and factual: A legislator may dissent from the incumbent leadership, oppose the course it has adopted, or seek to change it, without thereby ceasing to be a member of the political party.