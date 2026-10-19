Ram Purnekar criticized Maharashtra leader Eknath Shinde for visiting actor Tiger Shroff following a firing incident while ignoring his own bereaved family.
He questioned the government's priorities, pointing out that leaders rushed to meet a celebrity in Mumbai but failed to visit a grieving local family in Thane.
The criticism highlights the perceived apathy toward the family of Pradeep Purnekar, a slain Shiv Sena (UBT) leader murdered in late September.
The son of murdered Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Pradeep Purnekar on Monday criticised Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde for visiting actor Tiger Shroff after the firing incident but not coming to meet his bereaved family.
He found time to visit a celebrity but not a grieving family in Thane, said Ram Purnekar, son of Shiv Sena (UBT) Manpada ward chief Pradeep Purnekar, who was killed on September 29.
Shinde met Shroff at his residence in Mumbai's Bandra area late Sunday night, enquired about the 36-year-old actor's health, reassured his concerned family, and assured them of full security following the firing incident.
Unidentified assailants opened fire at Shroff's car in Mumbai's Juhu area on Sunday evening. The actor escaped unhurt, while his driver and another person were injured.
No member of the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena met Purnekar's family for more than a fortnight after the September 29 murder. Maharashtra minister and Shiv Sena leader Pratap Sarnaik visited the slain leader's house on Saturday and asserted the ruling party was fully behind them to secure justice.
In an Instagram post, Ram Purnekar claimed leaders had failed to visit his house "even 19 days after the brutal murder".
However, these leaders readily extend prompt support to celebrities, Ram Purnekar added.