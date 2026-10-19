Eknath Shinde Meets Tiger Shroff After Firing, Images Show Actor Heavily Bandaged

Tiger Shroff’s vehicle was allegedly shot at near Pushpa Park in Juhu, Mumbai
Eknath Shinde spoke to Tiger Shroff after the firing and condemned the attack
Shinde warned that no gang involved would be spared and said law and order would be protected
Images from Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde meeting with Tiger Shroff after he was shot at near Pushpa Park in Juhu, Mumbai, show the actor heavily bandaged. The minister met his family late at night.
Police have reported that the actor was not harmed by the the firing in the attack. This leaves the dressings on Tiger Shroff's chest and torso unexplained, as no injuries were initially reported. The actor's driver is reported to have sustained a gunshot injury on his arm.
Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde spoke to Shroff after the firing and condemned the attack. He said the episode was serious and warned that strict action would follow if a gang was behind it.
Shinde said, “Whoever gang is involved will not be spared," while speaking to the actor.
Mumbai Police have launched an investigation and are checking CCTV footage and other evidence to track down the shooters. The latest comments from Shinde come as investigators work to determine the motive and identify those responsible.
Shinde Warns Gangs
Shinde issued a direct warning.
He said the government would not allow anyone to disturb the law and order in Maharashtra. He also described the firing as “worrisome" and said, “I condemn the incident." He further said, “nobody will be allowed to disturb the law and order," while speaking to the actor.
Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Claim Attack
Police are reviewing footage and other material.
Officers are looking into the firing near Pushpa Park in Juhu and examining CCTV footage and other evidence to identify the men who allegedly opened fire at Shroff’s vehicle.
An audio clip then emerged. In it, a man calling himself Anil Pandit and Harman Sandhu took responsibility for the attack as a part of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang and issued threats to film industry figures linked to Salman Khan.
Police have not independently confirmed the authenticity of the audio or established any involvement by the Lawrence Bishnoi gang in the shooting.
Earlier Shinde Assurances
Shinde had spoken earlier as well.
Earlier, the deputy chief minister said Mumbai Police would give a “fitting response" to the firing and assured the film industry that those requiring security would be provided protection.
His latest remarks came as investigators continued to examine the motive and identify those behind the attack. The case remains under investigation.