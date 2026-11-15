Parliament Winter Session Likely In First Week Of December As Delimitation Bill Faces Numbers Test

The winter session of Parliament is likely to begin in the first week of December, PTI reported on Sunday.
The government wants to push a Constitution amendment bill linking women’s reservation to delimitation before the 2029 Lok Sabha elections.
The proposed legislation seeks to raise the Lok Sabha strength from 543 to a maximum of 850 seats and provide 33% reservation for women.
Parliament’s winter session is expected to open in the first week of December, PTI reported on Sunday. The government wants the Constitution amendment bill on women’s reservation and delimitation through the House, while opposition parties prepare to step up protests over the special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.
The proposal would raise the Lok Sabha strength from 543 to a ceiling of 850 seats. It would also make room for 33% reservation for women in Parliament and state legislatures before the 2029 Lok Sabha elections.
Top-level talks are under way on the timing, PTI reported citing sources. The bill still faces a steep arithmetic test. A Constitution amendment needs backing from two-thirds of those present and voting. In the present Lok Sabha, that means 361 votes if all 540 members cast ballots, with three seats vacant. The ruling NDA has 320 members and must draw support from outside its ranks to get past the mark. A senior government functionary said on Thursday that the legislation would pass by 15 to 18 votes.
SIR Protests Loom
The bill may land in the middle of a new clash over SIR. Opposition parties have sharpened their attack on the electoral roll revision and want Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar to resign. Their protests could carry into the winter session and upset proceedings in Parliament. An MP from the ruling alliance said a Constitution amendment bill cannot be taken up for debate or vote unless the House runs smoothly.
Session Timing Signals
Meanwhile, the government's decision not to prorogue the Monsoon session has added to speculation about the next parliamentary sitting. The session was adjourned sine die on August 13 but has remained unprorogued for 94 days, exceeding the previous record of 87 days in 2008.
Keeping the session alive has allowed the government to retain the option of convening an extended sitting at short notice. Such a sitting would require a minimum notice of two days, compared with at least 14 days for convening a fresh session.
The government is also weighing a way to ease objections to delimitation, especially from southern states. One option under discussion would expand Lok Sabha seats by 50% across states while keeping their current inter-state share based on the 1971 Census. No final call has been made on the plan. The constitutional amendment had fallen short of the numbers at a special sitting of Parliament on April 17.
(With PTI Inputs)