Parliament Winter Session Likely In First Week Of December As Delimitation Bill Faces Numbers Test

Top-level talks are under way on the timing, PTI reported citing sources. The bill still faces a steep arithmetic test. A Constitution amendment needs backing from two-thirds of those present and voting. In the present Lok Sabha, that means 361 votes if all 540 members cast ballots, with three seats vacant. The ruling NDA has 320 members and must draw support from outside its ranks to get past the mark. A senior government functionary said on Thursday that the legislation would pass by 15 to 18 votes.