AAP's accusation: Punjab's ruling AAP claims the BJP is rattled and misusing central agencies due to the state government's pro-people initiatives.
CBI raids: The reaction comes in response to recent CBI raids targeting individuals or locations linked to the party or administration.
Political backlash: The Aam Aadmi Party has condemned the action as a politically motivated attempt to suppress their governance.
Punjab's ruling party AAP on Wednesday alleged that the BJP is misusing central agencies as it is "rattled" by "pro-people" work of the Bhagwant Mann government.
The CBI on Tuesday registered a corruption case involving an Officer-on-Special Duty (OSD) to Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and other officials at the direction of the Punjab and Haryana High Court, raiding several places, including Mann's "camp office", officials said.
Directing a probe by the federal agency, the high court earlier noted that the material shared by the Enforcement Directorate prima facie indicated the officers' involvement in acts of corruption.
"Yesterday, the BJP's wing, the CBI, conducted raids at some places and found nothing. The CBI went back empty-handed," Dhaliwal told reporters on Wednesday.
He alleged that BJP is misusing the CBI to defame the Mann government.
Dhaliwal said the people of Punjab will give the BJP a befitting reply, and they cannot be "arm-twisted".
He also claimed that Mann is getting immense support from people during his 'Lok Milni' (public meeting) programmes.
The CBI on Tuesday conducted searches at eight locations across Chandigarh, Mohali, Gurdaspur, Ludhiana, Patiala, Sangrur and Jalandhar connected with CM's OSD Rajbir Singh Ghuman and other accused persons.
According to the CBI, it has, besides Ghuman, booked Nitin Gohal, Jitin Gohal, alias Raja, Romi Raja Mahajan, Bir Devinder, and R S Nagra.