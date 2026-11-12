AAP is expected to release its second list of candidates for the 2027 Punjab Assembly polls today following a Political Affairs Committee (PAC) meeting in Delhi.
Several sitting MLAs risk being dropped based on internal survey reports, making way for fresh faces.
This follows the first list of 40 candidates announced on October 31, which featured CM Bhagwant Mann and other sitting legislators.
The AAP may release its second list of candidates for the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections on Thursday, with the party's Political Affairs Committee scheduled to hold a meeting on the matter at party supremo Arvind Kejriwal's residence.
The meeting is expected to discuss the next list of candidates for the 117-member Punjab Assembly, with the ruling party looking to announce its nominees well ahead of the polls, the party said.
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had released its first list of 40 candidates on October 31, naming all sitting legislators. The party took an early lead in announcing candidates for the Assembly elections, which are due in early 2027.
The announcement of the first list came months ahead of the expected February-March election schedule, with the party choosing to declare candidates for a significant number of seats well in advance.