Murder Accused Held After Gunfight With Cops In UP's Budaun

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PTI
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Police arrest a murder accused following an encounter with security personnel in Uttar Pradesh's Budaun district.

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Murder accused held after gunfight with cops in UP's Budaun
Summary of this article

  • Police arrested murder accused Mohammad Warish following an encounter near Mohammadsganj culvert in Budaun.

  • Warish sustained bullet injuries in both legs, while a police constable was also injured.

  • He was wanted in a Diwali fair stabbing that killed Rohit and seriously injured Ritwik.

A man wanted for the murder of a youth during a Diwali fair here was arrested after an encounter with police early Thursday, officials said.

The accused, Mohammad Warish, sustained bullet injuries in both legs, while a police constable was also injured in the exchange of fire near Mohammadsganj culvert on the Kakrala Road around 5 am.

Both were admitted to the district hospital, they said.

Wanted Criminal Held After Gunfight With Cops In UP's Meerut

By PTI

Senior Superintendent of Police Ankita Sharma said Warish, a resident of Faridpur in Bareilly district, had been absconding for five days after allegedly stabbing two youths during a dispute at a toy stall at the Diwali fair in Dataganj on November 7.

One of the victims, identified as Rohit, died at the spot, while the other, Ritwik, was seriously injured. One accused in the case had already been arrested and sent to jail. Police recovered an illegal country-made pistol, live cartridges and an empty cartridge from Warish, the SSP said.

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Further legal proceedings are underway.

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