Vir Das flags firecracker violations near Jogger’s Park in Mumbai.
Mumbai Police refers the comedian’s complaint to senior Bandra officials.
BMC restricts rockets and aerial firecrackers across Mumbai until November 25.
Actor-comedian Vir Das has called out people bursting firecrackers near Mumbai’s Jogger’s Park despite restrictions on their use in public spaces. On X (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday, he questioned why citizens kept disregarding the rules. Mumbai Police responded to his post, stating that the matter had been brought to the attention of senior officials at Bandra Police Station.
Vir Das questions firecracker violations in Mumbai
Sharing his concern, the comedian wrote on X, “Crackers still happening right outside Joggers Park. At what point do we as citizens take the orders of @mybmc and @MumbaiPolice seriously?”
Mumbai Police replied, “We have informed the Senior Officials of @BandraPS.” Vir responded to the police with folded-hands emojis.
In another post, Vir Das used humour to imagine a future where artificial intelligence enforces the rules. He wrote, “The year 2037. We are all ruled by AI. At 10.55 pm, when you are still bursting crackers, it disables your phones and the electricity in your house. You call AI anti-national and ask it why it only lectures you once a year.
It doesn’t listen, says a law is a law and you are 55 minutes over. You spend the night in darkness. Could happen.”
BMC extends restrictions on aerial firecrackers
Vir also reacted to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s decision to prohibit rockets and aerial firecrackers in Mumbai until November 25. The restriction followed major fire incidents linked to firecrackers, according to the Mumbai Fire Brigade. Reacting to a Hindustan Times report about the decision, he wrote, “Well. This should work. It’s been so effective thus far.”
In October, the BMC had reminded citizens of the Bombay High Court’s prohibition on bursting firecrackers in public spaces. It also urged residents to opt for an eco-friendly Diwali, citing the air and noise pollution caused by firecrackers.
Actors Gurfateh Pirzada and Divyanka Tripathi have also spoken about fire-related incidents at their homes. Divyanka and husband Vivek Dahiya escaped an apartment fire with their newborn twins, but their building guard died due to smoke suffocation.
Vir Das’ recent work
Vir made his directorial debut this year with Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos, which he also wrote and produced. Backed by Aamir Khan, the film collected around ₹7 crore worldwide, according to Sacnilk. The comedian currently has stand-up shows scheduled across India, the UK and the US.