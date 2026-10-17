BMC demolished part of Ajay Devgn and Kajol’s 7,802-square-foot Juhu bungalow.
A September 10 stop-work notice concerned a proposed salon and spa.
The housing society raised concerns about commercial use, parking and security.
Part of Ajay Devgn and Kajol’s Juhu bungalow has been demolished by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), days after the civic body issued a stop-work notice over alleged unauthorised construction. The action concerns alterations at the property, where a proposed salon and spa had prompted objections from the housing society.
According to a report by NDTV, the property measures 7,802 square feet and is located in Kapole Co-operative Housing Society in Juhu, Mumbai. The BMC alleged that internal alterations, partition walls, window modifications and other structural work had been undertaken without the necessary municipal permissions.
Why was Ajay Devgn’s Juhu bungalow targeted?
As reported by Hindustan Times in September, the BMC issued a stop-work notice on September 10 under Section 354A of the Mumbai Municipal Corporation Act. The notice directed an immediate halt to the work and sought valid documents for the proposed salon and spa.
However, construction activity allegedly continued despite the notice. The civic action followed a complaint from Kapole Co-operative Housing Society, which objected to the property being leased for commercial use. Residents reportedly raised concerns about increased customer movement, parking, security and noise on the society’s narrow internal roads.
What did the BMC say about the property?
According to the earlier report, local corporator Sudha Singh said the BMC’s Building and Factory Department had found that permission for the proposed commercial use had not been produced. The civic body subsequently sought relevant documents from the property owners.
The Devgn family had reportedly been given four weeks to respond. The demolition follows the dispute over the property’s proposed use and the alleged continuation of work without the required permissions.
Ajay Devgn’s upcoming films
On the professional front, Ajay Devgn has several projects lined up, including Golmaal 5, the next instalment in Rohit Shetty’s comedy franchise, and Ranger and Chauhaan.
The actor’s recent release, Drishyam 3, has also been performing at the box office. According to the figures provided, the thriller had collected ₹336.55 crore in India net collections within 16 days of release.