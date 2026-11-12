Nearly 11-km Chhath ghat on Munak Canal to be inaugurated Thursday
Facilities include permanent steps, changing rooms, CCTV, lighting and clean water supply
Canal cleared of encroachments; MCD reviews arrangements across Delhi ghats before Chhath
The Delhi Government has developed an 11-km stretch of the Munak Canal near Singalpur village in the Shalimar Bagh area of North Delhi into a dedicated Chhath ghat, which is scheduled to be inaugurated by the national president of BJP, Nitin Nabin on Thursday, a day before the festival begins.
Delhi’s Chief Minister Rekha Gupta told that Permanent steps and cemented roads are being constructed along both banks of the canal to ensure that Chhath devotees and visitors can reach the ghats and perform their prayers without difficulty.
As per Gupta, the ghat will have facilities like changing rooms, toilets, tents, adequate lighting and CCTV cameras for the convenience and security of the devotees. Benches, greenery and beautification work are also part of the project.
Govt To Ensure Flow Of Clean Water
To ensure that devotees have clean water and an uninterrupted flow during the festival, Delhi Jal Board (DJB) officials told that water will be released from the Haiderpur Water Treatment Plant into the canal. Gupta also reiterated the government’s commitment to ensuring a clean flow of water and added that fountains would be installed at several locations.
Encroachments Cleared, Canal Cleaned
The project followed the government's clearing of encroachments along the canal banks and its decision to develop the area into an organised Chhath ghat.
The canal was earlier surrounded by garbage, debris and overgrown vegetation. According to the chief minister's statement, around 1,400 truckloads of debris, waste and other accumulated filth were removed during a cleaning drive.
Gupta, who visited the site several times to review the work, said her government had transformed the canal's appearance within a year after years of neglect.
The ghat is expected to benefit thousands of families across five assembly constituencies: Shalimar Bagh, Wazirpur, Model Town, Adarsh Nagar and Badli.
MCD Reviews Arrangements At City Ghats
Separately, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on Wednesday inspected ghats across the capital to review sanitation, security and other arrangements for devotees.
According to a PTI report, officials were directed to ensure timely removal of construction and demolition waste, install adequate dustbins, and make separate arrangements for collecting and disposing of puja offerings. Water sprinklers will be deployed to control dust at the ghats, and nodal officers have been appointed in each zone to resolve complaints within a fixed timeframe.
The festival will be celebrated from November 13 to 16, beginning with 'Nahay-Khay' and concluding with 'Usha Arghya'.