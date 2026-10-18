Interview |‘Our Goal Is To Make Punjab Drug-Free By 2029’: Tarun Chugh

Tarun Chugh says the BJP is working across all 117 Punjab Assembly constituencies, aiming to make the state drug-free by 2029.
He defends the BJP’s position on protests, saying the right to dissent does not guarantee public support.
Chugh criticises Rahul Gandhi’s “Shiv ki Baraat” remark and discusses the BJP’s ambitions in Punjab and Gujarat.
The BJP is seeking to expand its political footprint in Punjab by targeting the Aam Aadmi Party over drug abuse, debt and economic distress. Rajya Sabha MP and BJP National Headquarters in-charge Tarun Chugh says the state needs a change in direction and that his party is working across all 117 Assembly constituencies.
In an interview with Outlook, Chugh discusses the BJP’s strategy in Punjab, the possibility of an alliance with the Shiromani Akali Dal, the protests and Rahul Gandhi’s remarks invoking Shiv ki Baraat.
What is the current political situation in Punjab?
Punjab is currently mired in deep despair, overshadowed by the drug trade. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is continuously working to raise public awareness. There is widespread disillusionment after nine years of Congress and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) rule. Much like in Bengal, the BJP has emerged as a beacon of hope in Punjab. The people of Punjab believe that only Prime Minister Narendra Modi can lead the state out of this difficult phase.
The state is burdened with a debt of nearly Rs 4.75 lakh crore. Agriculture, industry, trade and the services sector are all grappling with significant challenges. Drug abuse, the mafia, mounting debt and economic distress are among Punjab’s most pressing issues. The AAP government had claimed that mining operations would contribute Rs 20,000 crore to the state exchequer. One must ask: where has that money gone?
There are serious concerns about the mining mafia, the drug trade, the transport mafia and criminal gangs involved in extortion. Even those who dare to speak out against the drug menace face intimidation.
Our goal is to make Punjab drug-free by December 31, 2029. We want to assure the mothers of Punjab that we will not allow their sons’ futures to be ruined by drugs. We aim to provide young people with employment opportunities and the confidence to move forward.
How do you see the police entering Bangla Sahib Gurudwara after the protestors during the last student protests in Delhi?
The protesters who entered Bangla Sahib crossed the line of propriety. By going inside, displaying posters, and raising slogans, they violated the sanctity of the Gurudwara. Furthermore, the Gurudwara committee itself has stated that the police did not enter the premises.
Will the BJP form an alliance with the Shiromani Akali Dal in Punjab?
The BJP is working across all 117 assembly constituencies in Punjab. We are receiving the blessings of the people. Our objective is to lead Punjab out of its current crisis.
Until the last few elections, first-time voters were generally considered supporters of the BJP. In this era of ‘Gen-Z’ activism, what is the current situation?
There are Gen Zs who are very much supporters of the BJP. Undoubtedly, the nation’s youth and Gen-Z are actively engaged in the country’s progress under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. India’s growth rate of 7.8% is a testament to the immense potential and dedication of its youth.
Meanwhile, some individuals are attacking India’s democratic institutions at the behest of foreign agencies. There is a concerted effort to undermine the dignity of institutions such as Parliament, the Election Commission, and the Supreme Court.
What about the questions being raised by Rahul Gandhi and opposition parties?
In a democracy, it is essential to respect the sanctity of constitutional institutions. No political leader has the authority to dictate to the Supreme Court when it should grant them an audience. Similarly, the Election Commission is an independent constitutional body.
For any leader to attempt to set the terms for a meeting or issue directives is entirely inconsistent with democratic norms. These institutions function according to the Constitution, not at the whim of any individual or political party. Such conduct is an affront to the Constitution envisioned by Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar.
How is the BJP countering the protests organised by the Congress and other groups?
The BJP engages directly with the public to present its views. While the right to dissent is inherent in a democracy, public support for any movement is not something that is automatically granted.
The reaction from the public when Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) leaders arrived at the airport reflects the public mood; the rebuke they received there was the spontaneous response of ordinary citizens—slogans of "shame on you" were raised.
How do you view Rahul Gandhi’s characterisation of the protests as a (Shiv ki Baraat)?
Such remarks ring hollow coming from those who have previously likened Sanatan (Dharma) to a disease, and who have frequently made offensive comments regarding Indian culture and Sanatan traditions.
These are the same people who have always opposed Kashi Vishwanath, the Ram Janmabhoomi, and the Krishna Janmabhoomi. Their associates even stood in court to argue against a verdict on the Ram Janmabhoomi issue. And after the verdict was delivered—in full accordance with the law—they chose to boycott the foundation-stone laying ceremony of the temple.
How do you view the BJP's next electoral challenge in Gujarat?
The BJP has been serving the people of Gujarat for the past three decades. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has worked there for development and public welfare.
The results of the recent local body elections have also demonstrated that the BJP enjoys the support of the public. We are confident that we will once again form a government with an absolute majority in Gujarat.