Interview |‘Our Goal Is To Make Punjab Drug-Free By 2029’: Tarun Chugh

A.

Punjab is currently mired in deep despair, overshadowed by the drug trade. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is continuously working to raise public awareness. There is widespread disillusionment after nine years of Congress and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) rule. Much like in Bengal, the BJP has emerged as a beacon of hope in Punjab. The people of Punjab believe that only Prime Minister Narendra Modi can lead the state out of this difficult phase.

The state is burdened with a debt of nearly Rs 4.75 lakh crore. Agriculture, industry, trade and the services sector are all grappling with significant challenges. Drug abuse, the mafia, mounting debt and economic distress are among Punjab’s most pressing issues. The AAP government had claimed that mining operations would contribute Rs 20,000 crore to the state exchequer. One must ask: where has that money gone?

There are serious concerns about the mining mafia, the drug trade, the transport mafia and criminal gangs involved in extortion. Even those who dare to speak out against the drug menace face intimidation.

Our goal is to make Punjab drug-free by December 31, 2029. We want to assure the mothers of Punjab that we will not allow their sons’ futures to be ruined by drugs. We aim to provide young people with employment opportunities and the confidence to move forward.