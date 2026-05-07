Tarun Chugh Sends Defamation Notice to Bhagwant Mann For Blaming BJP In Twin Blasts

Summary of this article
Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) national general secretary Tarun Chugh has filed a legal notice of defamation against Bhagwant Mann
The notice comes after two explosions near security establishments in Punjab on Tuesday night triggered panic and intensified political striking over the state’s law and order situation
Chugh accused the CM for making defamatory remarks without any proof
Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) national general secretary Tarun Chugh has filed a legal notice of defamation against Bhagwant Mann, Chief Minister of Punjab on Thursday. The notice was intended for his remarks on blaming the BJP for the twin blasts in Jalandhar and Amritsar and asked him to either give proof for him claim or resign from the post.
The notice comes after two explosions near security establishments in Punjab on Tuesday night triggered panic and intensified political striking over the state’s law and order situation. The first blast took place around 8 pm outside the headquarters of the Border Security Force Punjab Frontier in Jalandhar, while the second explosion occurred near an Army camp in the Khasa area of Amritsar around 11 pm.
Mann alleged that the BJP was attempting to create fear in Punjab ahead of the upcoming assembly elections while addressing reporters on Wednesday in Anandpur Sahib. “The BJP is a communal party. The assembly elections are over in West Bengal, and they have said Punjab is next. These minor blasts are part of their preparation for the Punjab assembly elections,” Mann had said.
Chugh accused the CM for making defamatory remarks without any proof. “He has completely undermined the dignity of the Chief Minister’s office by accusing the BJP of involvement in bomb blasts without presenting a shred of evidence,” Chugh said.
He added that legal proceedings had been initiated against Mann for “criminal defamation, spreading false information, and attempting to incite public unrest”.
Chugh also claimed Bhagwant Mann’s statement contradicted the stand taken by the Punjab Police leadership. “While the Punjab Police is pointing towards the involvement of Pakistan’s ISI and foreign networks, the chief minister remains busy pursuing a political agenda,” he said.
Questioning Mann’s approach, Chugh asked whether the chief minister was “safeguarding Punjab’s security or providing political cover to anti-national forces”.
The BJP leader further said Mann’s allegations against the party on the anniversary of Operation Sindoor insulted the mandate and trust of millions of Indians. Calling the remarks “defamatory and dangerous”, Chugh said such statements could create confusion, mistrust, and unrest in Punjab.
According to the legal notice, Mann has been asked to withdraw his statements, issue an unconditional public apology through print, electronic, and social media platforms within seven days, and refrain from making any further “defamatory, baseless, or inflammatory” comments against the BJP and its leaders.
Chugh warned that if Mann fails to comply, both criminal and civil proceedings will be initiated against him.