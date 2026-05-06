Back-To-Back Blasts In Jalandhar And Amritsar Leave Punjab On Edge

An explosion occurred near the army cantonment area in Khasa late Tuesday night in Punjab's Amritsar, the second such incident which took place around three hours after a blast outside the headquarters of the Border Security Force's Punjab Frontier in Jalandhar.

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Curated by: pritha mukherjee
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Back to back blasts in Punjab
An explosion occurred near the army cantonment area in Khasa late Tuesday night in Punjab's Amritsar, the second such incident which took place around three hours after a blast outside the headquarters of the Border Security Force's Punjab Frontier in Jalandhar. Photo: X
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Summary of this article

  • An explosion occurred near the army cantonment area in Khasa, the second such incident which took place around three hours after a blast in Jalandhar.

  • According to the police, an investigation into both blast incidents is currently underway, and no injuries have been reported.

  • The first explosion happened around 8 pm in Jalandhar, while the second blast occurred at approximately 11 pm in Amritsar.

The stillness of a Punjab night, usually broken only by the hum of distant tractors or the call of a night watchman, has been shattered by a familiar, chilling sound. On Tuesday night, the state was rocked by two explosions in the span of just three hours—one outside the BSF’s Punjab Frontier headquarters in Jalandhar and another near the Army Cantonment in Amritsar’s Khasa. While no lives were lost, the psychological shrapnel has left a population already weary of its turbulent past looking over its shoulder once again.

The first tremor of panic arrived around 8:00 PM in Jalandhar. For Gurpreet Singh, a local delivery man, it was a regular evening until his livelihood—a parked Activa scooter—mysteriously became the epicentre of a blast. CCTV footage captured the haunting image of an unidentified man running for cover as smoke engulfed the street, shattering nearby windowpanes and twisting a traffic signal pole. A relative of Gurpreet recounted the harrowing moment the young man approached his vehicle only to see it erupt in flames, a frantic phone call to his father serving as the first report of a night that would only get darker.

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By 11:00 PM, the fear had travelled north to Amritsar. Villagers near the Khasa Army camp were jolted from their sleep by a thunderous boom. Preliminary reports from Amritsar (Rural) SSP Suhail Mir Qasim suggest an explosive device was hurled at a boundary wall, dislodging a tin sheet and drawing both forensic teams and Army officials into a midnight investigation. For the local families who stepped out of their homes into the cold night air, the sight of cordoned-off roads and bomb disposal squads has become a grimly recurring part of the landscape.

The political fallout has been as swift as the forensic response. With these incidents following a recent blast at a rail track in Patiala, the state’s political fabric is fraying. SAD President Sukhbir Singh Badal and Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring have both slammed the Bhagwant Mann-led government, citing a "collapse of law and order" and "intelligence failures." As the CEC orders arrests and probes continue into possible terror links, the people of Punjab are left to wonder who is attempting to destabilize their peace, and how many more "loud sounds" it will take before the silence of security returns.

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