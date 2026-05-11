Punjab Municipal Elections Scheduled On May 26

Polling for 105 municipal bodies in Punjab, including eight municipal corporations, is scheduled for May 26, Vote counting will take place on May 29.

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Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Kumari Anusha
Updated on:
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Punjab Election
Indian voters show their identity cards outside a polling booth for assembly election at a village around 25 km from Amritsar, northern Indian state of Punjab, Feb. 4, 2017 Photo: IMAGO / Xinhua
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Elections will be conducted for the municipal corporations of Mohali, Bathinda, Abohar, Barnala, Kapurthala, Moga, Batala and Pathankot

  • Apart from the eight corporations, elections will also be held for 76 municipal councils and 21 Nagar Panchayats

  • There are around 3,672,932 voters are eligible to cast their votes in the civic polls, including more than 1.77 million women voters

Polling for 105 municipal bodies across Punjab, including eight municipal corporations, will be held on May 26, State Election Commissioner Raj Kamal Chaudhury announced on Monday. The counting of votes will take place on May 29.

Addressing a press conference, Chaudhury said elections will be conducted for the municipal corporations of Mohali, Bathinda, Abohar, Barnala, Kapurthala, Moga, Batala and Pathankot. Apart from the eight corporations, elections will also be held for 76 municipal councils and 21 Nagar Panchayats, covering a total of 2,019 across the 105 municipal bodies, he shared.

With the announcement of the poll schedule, the Model Code of Conduct has come into immediate effect. According to the State Election Commission, there are around 3,672,932 voters are eligible to cast their votes in the civic polls, including more than 1.77 million women voters.

Polling will take place at 3,977 polling stations between 8 am and 5 pm.

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Chaudhury said the nomination process will begin on May 13, while the last date for filing nominations is May 16. Scrutiny of nomination papers will be conducted on May 18, and candidates can withdraw their nominations until May 19.

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To ensure security during the elections, more than 35,000 Punjab Police personnel will be deployed across the state, he added.

(With PTI Inputs)

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