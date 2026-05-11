Punjab Municipal Elections Scheduled On May 26

Indian voters show their identity cards outside a polling booth for assembly election at a village around 25 km from Amritsar, northern Indian state of Punjab, Feb. 4, 2017 Photo: IMAGO / Xinhua

Indian voters show their identity cards outside a polling booth for assembly election at a village around 25 km from Amritsar, northern Indian state of Punjab, Feb. 4, 2017 Photo: IMAGO / Xinhua