BJP Seeks NIA Probe Into Killing Of 2 Punjab Cops

Tarun Chugh flags cross-border links in Gurdaspur attack

O
Outlook News Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Representational Image
Representational Image
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Senior BJP leader Tarun Chugh demanded a probe by the National Investigation Agency into the killing of two Punjab Police personnel in Gurdaspur.

  • He cited the police post’s proximity to the Indo-Pak border and alleged possible cross-border links, calling for a national-level security investigation.

  • Targeting Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, Chugh alleged a breakdown of law and order and sought his resignation as Home Minister.

Senior BJP leader Tarun Chugh on Monday called for the National Investigation Agency to look into the murders of two Punjab Police officers at a police station in the Gurdaspur area close to the international border.

Expressing grief over the incident, Chugh said the sacrifice of the policemen would not go in vain, and the nation stands with their families.

He described the incident as a severe assault on a border state's security framework.

He stated that the issue should not be limited to a state-level investigation and calls for a thorough examination from a national security standpoint, citing the police post's closeness to the Indo-Pak border and potential cross-border connections.

Chugh claimed that the incident, which was directed at Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's administration, is a reflection of the state's security system's shortcomings.

He referred to recent threats to blow up a police station in Amritsar and over a dozen grenade attacks on police establishments across Punjab, including the police headquarters in Mohali.

Law and order in the state has reportedly deteriorated in recent years, he added, raising concerns about criminal gangs operating out of high-security prisons and the alleged smuggling of drugs and weapons across the border using drones.

Chugh questioned the functioning of the state's intelligence system and said repeated gang wars, organised crime and revival of cross-border terror modules point to a fragile internal security structure.

Related Content
Related Content

Holding Mann responsible for the situation, Chugh demanded his resignation as Home Minister, alleging that administrative laxity has emboldened anti-social elements and put Punjab's stability at risk. 

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Zimbabwe Vs West Indies, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8s Highlights: Windies Register Victory In Record Breaking Contest

  2. Zimbabwe Vs West Indies, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Windies Post This Edition's Highest Total - Check Top 5 List

  3. T20 World Cup 2026: How India Can Qualify For Semifinals After 76-Run Loss To South Africa

  4. India 'Came Out With Overconfidence' - Sunil Gavaskar Blasts Batters For Horrendous World Cup Show Against South Africa

  5. Manjurul Islam Sexual Harassment Case: BCB Bans Former Selector Following Jahanara Alam Allegations

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Rybakina Vs Birrell, WTA Dubai Open: Australian Open Champion Eases Into Round Of 16

  2. Alcaraz Vs Rinderknech, ATP Qatar Open: Spaniard Continues Perfect Start To 2026

  3. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  4. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

  5. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Levels Tie After Nagal's Loss

Badminton

  1. Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: India Men Lose 1-3 To Korea, Women Fail To Defend Title After 0-3 Defeat

  2. India Vs Korea Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships: Srikanth Win Goes In Vain; Indian Challenge Ends In Quarters

  3. India-W Vs China-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026 QF: IND Go Down 0-3 To CHN

  4. India Vs Japan Highlights, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: JPN Secure 3-2 Comeback Victory Over IND

  5. India-W Vs Thailand-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026: Malvika Bansod Loses, IND Go Down 2-3 In Group Y

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Tamil Nadu: Soundararajan Accuses Stalin of Creating ‘Artificial’ Rights Narrative

  2. JNU protest turns violent; JNUSU, ABVP accuse each other of attacks

  3. Manufacturing Reality: How AI Is Rewriting India’s Election Playbook

  4. Jharkhand Urban Local Body Elections 2026: Voting Underway Amid Tight Security

  5. Top Maoist Leader Devji Surrenders To Telangana Police Ahead Of 2026 Deadline

Entertainment News

  1. Boong Review | Examining The Barbs Of Manipur’s Conflict Through Childhood’s Innocence

  2. Do Deewane Seher Mein Review | Mrunal Thakur And Siddhant Chaturvedi Anchor A Sincere, Albeit Undercooked Mumbai Romance

  3. The Tablet Review | Love’s Labour In The Shadow Of Stigma

  4. Sidharth Malhotra Mourns The Loss Of His Father Sunil Malhotra In Moving Tribute

  5. Varun Tandon Interview | “People Respond When They See Passion And Honesty In Your Work”

US News

  1. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  2. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

  3. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

  4. Xi Jinping Tells Trump Taiwan Is ‘Most Important Issue’ In China–US Relations

  5. Trump, Modi Seal Trade Deal: Tariff Reduced To 18%, Says US President

World News

  1. Mexican Army Kills CJNG Leader 'El Mencho' In Major Operation

  2. Indian Embassy Urges Nationals In Mexico To Shelter In Place After Cartel Leader El Mencho Killed

  3. Epstein Files: What We Know So Far

  4. Indefinite Curfew Imposed in Gaur, Nepal After Communal Clashes

  5. Pakistan Strikes Terror Hideouts In Afghanistan

Latest Stories

  1. Jharkhand Urban Local Body Elections 2026: Voting Underway Amid Tight Security

  2. Robert Aramayo Makes BAFTA History With Rising Star And Best Actor Awards

  3. BAFTA Awards Red Carpet 2026: Best Dressed Stars From Alia Bhatt To Sadie Sink

  4. Top Maoist Leader Devji Surrenders To Telangana Police Ahead Of 2026 Deadline

  5. BAFTA 2026: KPop Demon Hunters Light Up Stage With Electrifying Golden Performance

  6. Mexican Army Kills CJNG Leader 'El Mencho' In Major Operation

  7. BAFTA 2026: Prince William Says He's Not In 'Calm State' Amid Royal Family Crisis

  8. Former Union Railway Minister and once TMC No. 2 Mukul Roy dies at 71