BJP Seeks NIA Probe Into Killing Of 2 Punjab Cops

Senior BJP leader Tarun Chugh on Monday called for the National Investigation Agency to look into the murders of two Punjab Police officers at a police station in the Gurdaspur area close to the international border.



Expressing grief over the incident, Chugh said the sacrifice of the policemen would not go in vain, and the nation stands with their families.



He described the incident as a severe assault on a border state's security framework.



He stated that the issue should not be limited to a state-level investigation and calls for a thorough examination from a national security standpoint, citing the police post's closeness to the Indo-Pak border and potential cross-border connections.