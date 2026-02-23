BJP Seeks NIA Probe Into Killing Of 2 Punjab Cops

Senior BJP leader Tarun Chugh demanded a probe by the National Investigation Agency into the killing of two Punjab Police personnel in Gurdaspur.
Senior BJP leader Tarun Chugh on Monday called for the National Investigation Agency to look into the murders of two Punjab Police officers at a police station in the Gurdaspur area close to the international border.
Expressing grief over the incident, Chugh said the sacrifice of the policemen would not go in vain, and the nation stands with their families.
He described the incident as a severe assault on a border state's security framework.
He stated that the issue should not be limited to a state-level investigation and calls for a thorough examination from a national security standpoint, citing the police post's closeness to the Indo-Pak border and potential cross-border connections.
Chugh claimed that the incident, which was directed at Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's administration, is a reflection of the state's security system's shortcomings.
He referred to recent threats to blow up a police station in Amritsar and over a dozen grenade attacks on police establishments across Punjab, including the police headquarters in Mohali.
Law and order in the state has reportedly deteriorated in recent years, he added, raising concerns about criminal gangs operating out of high-security prisons and the alleged smuggling of drugs and weapons across the border using drones.
Chugh questioned the functioning of the state's intelligence system and said repeated gang wars, organised crime and revival of cross-border terror modules point to a fragile internal security structure.
Holding Mann responsible for the situation, Chugh demanded his resignation as Home Minister, alleging that administrative laxity has emboldened anti-social elements and put Punjab's stability at risk.