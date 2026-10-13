DK Shivkumar Denies Claims Of Being Pushed By Rahul Gandhi

Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivkumar on Tuesday dismissed the claims that Rahul Gandhi pushed him back in Monday’s protest march. He said that Gandhi advised him to return to the vehicle out of concern. He wrote on his X handle, ”Shri @RahulGandhi , out of concern for my safety, advised me to return to the vehicle and be cautious. That is the bond we share — one rooted in trust, affection and family.”