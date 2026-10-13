INDIA bloc leaders met to plan protests against vote theft.
Rahul Gandhi vowed to challenge removing Jantar Mantar as protest site.
The opposition pledged ongoing political resistance and legal action.
The opposition INDIA alliance promised on Tuesday to stand together for "restoration of democracy" in the country and punish those behind "vote chori," with senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi promising that political protests will keep going.
Opposition leaders and civil society members met at Gandhi's house to plan their next moves against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and "vote chori".
They also talked about the decision to remove Jantar Mantar as an official protest spot, with Gandhi declaring, "We are going to challenge the decision." These statements came after INDIA alliance leaders and MPs from 17 parties, along with members of civil society and student groups, met over tea hosted by Gandhi at his residence.
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, and several opposition leaders—including Tejashwi Yadav and Manoj Jha (RJD), Mahua Maji (JMM), Harendra Malik, Anand Bhadauria, and Mohibullah Nadvi (SP), M A Baby (CPI-M), D Raja and P Sandosh Kumar (CPI), and AISA chief Neha Bora attended the meeting.
Opposition leaders have already taken to the streets through a series of protests and have knocked at the doors of President Droupadi Murmu and the Supreme Court of India by filing a joint petition against alleged irregularities in electoral rolls.
Gandhi stressed that irrespective of the role institutions play, political and people's resistance will continue and triumph.He also referred to "a lady who is hiding right now in Dehradun" as one of those behind "vote chori". He did not name anyone.
When asked about opposition leaders going to court, Gandhi said the leaders have extreme respect for the Supreme Court, for the Chief Justice of India and for the judicial system.
"They have a role to play, we hope they will play that role, but, we are also political people and no matter what happens, no matter which institution plays a role, or does not play a role, political resistance will continue, people's resistance will continue and it will triumph," Gandhi added.
DK Shivkumar Denies Claims Of Being Pushed By Rahul Gandhi
Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivkumar on Tuesday dismissed the claims that Rahul Gandhi pushed him back in Monday’s protest march. He said that Gandhi advised him to return to the vehicle out of concern. He wrote on his X handle, ”Shri @RahulGandhi , out of concern for my safety, advised me to return to the vehicle and be cautious. That is the bond we share — one rooted in trust, affection and family.”