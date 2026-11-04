Kharge backs Rahul Gandhi's debate challenge to PM Modi.
Congress demands PM Modi answer 'Vote Chori' allegations directly.
Opposition escalates pressure over electoral transparency and debate demands.
A day after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi dared Narendra Modi to an open debate, party president Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday said the prime minister should come forward and face the questions on “vote chori” that the nation is posing.
In a post on X, Kharge also said that Modi has no answers on the “vote chori” issue and thus should accept Gandhi's open challenge for a debate on various subjects, including “foreign connections”.
“PM Modi is parroting his flop line of ‘Dimaagi Naxal’! He has NO answer on Vote Chori and the Open Challenge by Rahul Gandhi to discuss how he mortgaged Indian interests to Foreign powers!,” Kharge said.
“(Amit) Shah is telling us 3 Crore Voters are 'ghuspaithiyas'. What was he doing as Home Minister for years, letting ‘illegal’ people enter India? He should be sacked for his incompetence,” he added.
Kharge also said the Election Commission has taken five U-turns on SIR, including a complete change of Form 6, which was termed “Illegal by fellow election commissioners”, and asked why this was done.
“The last session of Parliament has not been prorogued for 83 days and counting. And now, when the next session is on the anvil, they want a special session.
“The Public Impeachment of CEC Gyanesh Kumar, the massive ‘Vote Bachao’ Ramlila Maidan rally has rattled Modiji-Shah!!” the Congress chief claimed in the post.
“You don't come to Parliament. You have not done a SINGLE OPEN PRESS CONFERENCE; it's time you came for a DEBATE.
“Come forward, Face Questions. Tell the Nation why did you indulge in VOTE CHORI !!,” Kharge said.
On Tuesday, Gandhi challenged Modi to an open debate on his charge that the “opposition is anti-national” and asked why the prime minister has not filed a defamation case against him over his “foreign connections” allegation.
He also accused Modi of occupying the PM’s chair with “foreign help”, within a day of his earlier challenge for an open debate with the prime minister for accusing the opposition of taking foreign help to destabilise the country.