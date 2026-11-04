'Even If There Is No Urgency,' Supreme Court Says Assembly Tenure No Ground To Delay Anti-Defection Pleas

The petition was filed by Singhar. It alleged that Sapre, elected from the Bina constituency on a Congress ticket in the 2023 assembly elections, had voluntarily given up her party membership and aligned herself with the BJP without resigning as an MLA. The allegations included her appearance on stage at a programme attended by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav in Rahatgarh on May 5, 2024 during the Lok Sabha election campaign. An application seeking action against Sapre under the anti-defection law was moved before the speaker on June 30, 2024.