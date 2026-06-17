Aaya Ram, Gaya Ram 2.0: Why India’s Anti-Defection Law Is Failing Democratic Legitimacy

Recent events across the political spectrum underscore the failure of the law. When Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Rajya Sabha member Raghav Chadha, along with six other MPs, left the party and joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), criticism quickly followed regarding the inability of the anti-defection framework to effectively respond. Imme­diately after the assembly election in Tamil Nadu recently, several newly ele­c­ted All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) MLAs crossed over to support the single-largest party, the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), during the floor test, enabling it to form the government. The developments within the TMC now add another chapter to the same story. Each episode has revi­ved the debate over the effectiveness of the anti-defection law, yet each has also demonstrated that the constitutional fra­mework remains vulnerable to political innovation and strategic circumvention.