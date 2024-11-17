Nationwide Guidelines To Prevent Arbitrary Demolitions

The Supreme Court has introduced nationwide guidelines aimed to prevent arbitrary demolitions, ensuring that such actions are conducted within the framework of the law. These guidelines emphasise the importance of the due process, requiring authorities to issue a show cause notice specifying the reasons for demolition and allowing the affected individuals sufficient time to respond. Additionally, the guidelines mandate that no demolition should occur without providing an opportunity for a fair hearing. By enforcing these measures, the Court seeks to curb executive overreach, uphold the rule of law, and protect citizens' fundamental rights, particularly their right to shelter and dignity. This uniform directive ensures consistency across the country, promoting accountability and transparency in government actions.