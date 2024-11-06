‘High-Handed’: SC Raps UP Govt For Illegal Demolition Action, Orders Rs 25 Lakhs Compensation

The demolition, which was carried out in Maharajganj district, was part of a road widening project. Petitioner Manoj Tibrewal Aakash, whose house was demolished without any prior notice, had filed a plea against the action in 2019 and alleged that the demolition was a retaliatory action for a report he published on the alleged wrongdoings of UP authorities. The demolition, which affected 123 other constructions in the area, was reportedly communicated to the residents only through loudspeakers and public announcements. The apex court deemed the demolition “completely high-handed and without the authority of law.”