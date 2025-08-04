Only 13 Of 33 Yamuna Monitoring Stations Meet Bathing Standards, Govt Tells Parliament

Out of 33 water quality monitoring stations on the Yamuna across five states, only 13 meet the required bathing standards.
Delhi alone has a sewage treatment gap of 645.55 MLD.
Under the Namami Gange programme, 35 pollution-reduction projects worth ₹6,534 crore have been sanctioned across Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Himachal Pradesh of which only 21 have been completed so far.
Only 13 of the 33 water quality monitoring stations set up on the Yamuna River across five states currently meet the prescribed standards for bathing, the government informed the Rajya Sabha on Monday.
According to PTI, Raj Bhushan Choudhary, Minister of State for Jal Shakti, in a written reply, cited untreated or partially treated sewage as a primary cause of the pollution of rivers in Delhi, which has a sewage treatment shortfall of 645.55 MLD, according to the Delhi Pollution Control Committee.
The absence of Common Effluent Treatment Plants (CETPs) in some industrial clusters and slow progress on ongoing sewage treatment projects have further worsened water quality.
As part of the Namami Gange programme launched by the Government of India in June 2014, the National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG) has sanctioned 35 sewage treatment projects at a cost of ₹6,534 crore to improve the river’s condition. Of these, 21 have been completed.
Delhi has completed nine major sewage treatment projects with a combined capacity exceeding 1,260 MLD. In Uttar Pradesh, 11 out of 23 projects have been completed in cities like Agra, Mathura, and Muzaffarnagar, while the rest are ongoing or in tendering stages. Haryana and Himachal Pradesh have also seen project completions in Panipat, Sonipat, and Paonta Sahib, as reported by PTI.