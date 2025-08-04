Only 13 Of 33 Yamuna Monitoring Stations Meet Bathing Standards, Govt Tells Parliament

Out of 33 water quality monitoring stations on the Yamuna across five states, only 13 meet the required bathing standards.

Delhi alone has a sewage treatment gap of 645.55 MLD.

Under the Namami Gange programme, 35 pollution-reduction projects worth ₹6,534 crore have been sanctioned across Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Himachal Pradesh of which only 21 have been completed so far.