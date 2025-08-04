Christian Sanitation Worker Assaulted In Pakistan For Refusing Task Outside Duty

Masih was shifted to a hospital where his condition was stable. Police have arrested the main suspect, Rabbani, and registered a case against him and 15 others. "A Christian man, barely surviving on his daily labour, was struck with a brick to the head, not for wrongdoing, but for daring to say no," the Voice of Pakistan Minority, an NGO, said in a statement. It said for the Christian community of Sadiqabad, especially the sanitation workers of Suthra Punjab, the attack is a cruel reminder that their lives are still seen as expendable.