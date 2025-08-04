Congress Targets Centre Over 'DDLJ Policy' After SC Raps Rahul Over China Remarks

Congress on Monday said that the Modi-led BJP government followed the "DDLJ policy -- Deny, Distract, Lie, and Justify" for hiding the truth on India's ties with China.
The remarks came after the SC rapped Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his claim that China had annexed over 2,000 kilometres of Indian territory.
Taking it to X, Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh raised a series of questions alleging that the government's approach is aimed at evading accountability and avoiding scrutiny.
The Opposition party's remarks came after the Supreme Court, earlier today, rapped Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his claim that China had annexed over 2,000 kilometres of Indian territory.
"How do you get to know that 2,000 sq km of Indian territory has been occupied by the Chinese? Were you there? Do you have any credible material?", the apex court asked Rahul Gandhi while hearing a matter pertaining to the Congress leader's alleged derogatory remarks about the Indian Army during his Bharat Jodo Yatra.
What All Did Jairam Ramesh Say?
His questions also highlighted alleged contradictions between the PM’s 2020 statement denying any intrusion and subsequent military and diplomatic actions acknowledging territorial concerns in eastern Ladakh.
"Ever since 20 brave soldiers were martyred in Galwan on 15 June 2020, every patriotic Indian has sought answers to the following questions. Yet instead of providing answers, the Modi government for the past five years has chosen to obfuscate and hide the truth with its policy of DDLJ - Deny, Distract, Lie, and Justify," he wrote.
The questions also flagged India’s continued economic dependence on China despite ongoing border tensions and Beijing’s alleged support to Pakistan’s military during Operation Sindoor.
SC Rebukes Rahul Gandhi Over China Remark
Slamming Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his alleged derogatory remarks about the Indian Army during his Bharat Jodo Yatra, the Supreme Court remarked on Monday, "If you are a true Indian, you wouldn't say such a thing."
"How did you know about 2,000 km being annexed by the Chinese? If you're a true Indian, you wouldn't say it," the court asked while hearing a defamation petition.
The top court, however, stayed proceedings against Gandhi before a Lucknow court in the matter.
Back in 2022, Gandhi, during a press conference in Rajasthan, questioned the BJP's silence on China’s alleged capture of 2,000 square kilometres of Indian territory and its aggression against the Indian Army.
“People will ask about Bharat Jodo Yatra, here and there, Ashok Gahlot and Sachin Pilot and whatnot. But they will not ask a single question about China capturing 2000 square kilometres of Indian territory, killing 20 Indian soldiers and thrashing our soldiers in Arunachal Pradesh. But the Indian press doesn’t ask a question to them about this. Isn’t it true? The nation is watching all this. Don’t pretend that people don’t know,” Gandhi had said.