‘Bulldozer Justice’ Is Collective Punishment: Supreme Court Curbs State Overreach

The Supreme Court underscored the seriousness of the issue by invoking its extraordinary powers under Article 142 of the Constitution to issue binding directions in cases of 'bulldozer justice'. These includes putting in place procedures that include a 15-day advance notice requirement to occupants of the property, and giving those occupants time to respond to the notice, and for the housing authorities to give detailed orders laying out the reasoning behind the demolitions. Other directives, which are aimed at ending Bulldozer Justice and promoting transparency and accountability in state actions, include mandatory video recording of demolitions and fixing personal responsibility on officers who are found to violate these directions. This could include the said officers paying for the demolition from their own salaries, the court said.