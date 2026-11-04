Technology Offers An Alternative

Reports from Jalandhar and Ludhiana suggest that a technology-led shift is taking place in Punjab's fields this season. The Super Seeder, a machine that allows farmers to sow the next wheat crop directly into fields after paddy harvesting, without burning or removing the leftover straw, is emerging as a major alternative to stubble burning. It cuts down the need to clear the fields and offers farmers a practical way to manage crop residue while preparing for the next sowing season.