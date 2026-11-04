Farm fires have declined by 38 per cent in Punjab and 64 per cent in Haryana.
Super Seeders and machinery subsidies are encouraging alternatives to stubble burning.
High costs and tight sowing deadlines remain major challenges.
Almost halfway through the harvest season, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has stepped up close monitoring of stubble-burning incidents, a recurring problem that contributes to deteriorating air quality across northern India.
Latest figures indicate a spurt in fresh fire incidents, even as effective regulatory interventions and financial incentives to encourage technological solutions in crop residue management have significantly brought down stubble burning in both Punjab and Haryana.
Punjab recorded 1,612 farm-fire incidents by November 2, 2026. Of these, 565 were reported in the past two days. Tarn Taran topped the list with 489 incidents, followed by Ferozepur (193) and Amritsar (192).
However, the CAQM data reveals that the decline in stubble-burning incidents is almost 38% in Punjab compared to 2025 and a notable 64 per cent in Haryana.
The CAQM recorded 36,663 fires in 2023, 10,909 in 2024 and 5,114 in 2025. A separate comparison on October 31, as per media reports, suggested that this season’s tally for all reasons is expected to reverse the trend. Yet, farm scientists admit that the battle against stubble burning may not end soon or until farmers are offered incentives to manage kharif residue usefully or adopt sustainable technological solutions in the fields.
The Seasonal Challenge Persists
“It is a persistent seasonal challenge which can’t be dealt with by invoking legal measures or filing FIRs against farmers, many of them marginal and small farmers. They, unlike big landed farmers, can’t afford to deploy costly machines, even hiring on rental basis unless subsided,” says Tejinder Pal Singh, 64, a marginal farmer in Tarn Taran.
There is also an accepted truth that farmers get a narrow window, that is, limited time between harvesting paddy and sowing wheat. This remains a compelling reason to burn the stubble and paddy residue, normally done during the evening hours. This contributes to deteriorating air quality and smog, also resulting in road accidents and serious health hazards.
Before the harvest season, the CAQM held a meeting with all deputy commissioners and SPs of Punjab and Haryana, suggesting a series of steps to be taken to prevent cases of stubble burning in the respective states and keep a close watch on areas that are hotspots for residue burning.
Recently, the commission's teams also visited some districts to assess the enforcement of the guidelines issued to the DCs, who were also told to use drones and other tools to detect fire incidents.
According to the CAQM fact sheet, Punjab is estimated to generate 18.80 million tonnes of paddy straw between September 15 and November 30, while Haryana will generate 7.79 million tonnes, besides another 0.85 tonnes of paddy straw in the UP-NCR region.
Farm Fires Show A Decline
The fire counts in 2025 declined by 93 per cent in Punjab and 91 per cent in Haryana compared to 2021. From September 15, 2026, to October 28, the burnt area of paddy has also reduced to 7.92 per cent in Punjab and 6.99 per cent in Haryana, from 14.6 per cent and 16.8 per cent, respectively, in 2025.
Thirty-four hotspot districts have been identified, and flying squads and drones have already been deployed for enforcement.
Moreover, the ex-situ utilisation of paddy straw has doubled since 2023, with Punjab rising from 3.66 MT to 7.89 MT. Haryana, on the other hand, also registered a rise from 1.32 MT to 2.71 MT. Industrial boilers, biomass power plants, co-firing in thermal power plants and CBG (compressed biogas) plants, and brick kilns are also supporting the drive.
Technology Offers An Alternative
Reports from Jalandhar and Ludhiana suggest that a technology-led shift is taking place in Punjab's fields this season. The Super Seeder, a machine that allows farmers to sow the next wheat crop directly into fields after paddy harvesting, without burning or removing the leftover straw, is emerging as a major alternative to stubble burning. It cuts down the need to clear the fields and offers farmers a practical way to manage crop residue while preparing for the next sowing season.
"Similarly, Happy Seeders, Smart Seeders, mulchers, rotavators and Super SMS-equipped combine harvesters are also being deployed to chop, spread and incorporate straw into the soil," informs Amrik Singh, a farmer at Talwandi (Hoshiarpur).
According to him, Super Seeder use has improved soil fertility and reduced fertiliser costs.
Under the PRANA initiative, Punjab farmers who own machinery are being provided an incentive of Rs 300 per acre for ‘verified residue management’. Further, they have also started earning by renting equipment to smaller farmers who cannot afford expensive machinery.
Machinery Access Remains A Hurdle
Yet, the transition to technology is not without challenges. Farmers often struggle to get machinery in time, while the cost of operating the machines is high. The limited time between paddy harvesting and wheat sowing adds to their difficulties.
Nevertheless, field agriculture officials claim, "The machine helps farmers save time during the short window between paddy harvesting and impending wheat sowing."
The machine comes in different variants and costs between Rs 2.50 lakh and Rs 3.25 lakh.
Details provided by Punjab Agriculture officials reveal that more than 21,000 crop-residue machines were operating in different districts this season. These included 14,274 Super Seeders. Happy Seeders, mulchers, zero-till drills, balers and straw rakes offer in-field or off-field options. Subsidies ranging from 50 per cent for individual farmers to 80 per cent for cooperatives and custom-hiring centres have been disbursed.
Drones Strengthen Monitoring Efforts
Following the direction of the CAQM, the Punjab government has already deployed drones for the first time this year to monitor farm fires in real time. As for fire incidents, which usually evade satellite surveillance, drones have been found to be very effective in monitoring them.
The Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) has also stepped up surveillance of stubble burning through its Remote Sensing Centre.
“The PPCB has identified eight high-risk districts that accounted for 3,454 of the state’s total 5,114 cases last year, thus contributing 67 per cent of the total fire incidents. These are Sangrur, Ferozepur, Bathinda, Moga, Muktsar, Mansa, Tarn Taran, and Faridkot, and it has submitted a comprehensive compliance plan to the CAQM," claimed Amandeep Singh Mann, an environmentalist at Moga.
Paddy was cultivated over more than 32 lakh hectares in Punjab. Around 65 per cent of the area has been harvested, while around 35 per cent remains, indicating the possibility of a further rise in farm fires as the harvesting season progresses. The state is expecting a bumper paddy crop this season, with total production estimated at around 210 lakh tonnes.