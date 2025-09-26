CAQM Directs Punjab, Haryana to Ensure Zero Stubble Burning

States told to plug CRM gaps, strengthen monitoring, and enforce strict penalties ahead of paddy harvest.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Snehal Srivastava
Updated on:
Updated on:
Stubble burning in Punjab, Haryana
Stubble burning in Punjab, Haryana Photo: PTI
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Punjab was asked to fix “in-situ management measures”, ensure timely “supply of balers and CRM”, step up the “Parali Protection Force”, and promote biomass co-firing.

  • Haryana was told to review CRM machinery, create “storage of the Bales” with fire-safety and insurance, and deny incentives to farmers resorting to burning.

  • Both states must intensify evening patrols, deploy flying squads in hotspot districts, and follow CAQM’s real-time monitoring system.

Punjab and Haryana have been instructed by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) to strictly implement agricultural residue management procedures and guarantee zero stubble burning during the upcoming paddy harvest season.

Following thorough assessment sessions with senior authorities, deputy commissioners, district magistrates and police officials from 23 districts in Punjab and 22 districts in Haryana on Thursday and Friday, the directives were issued.

null - null
Despite 50% Dip In Punjab Farm Fires, Delhi's Air Quality Stays 'Very Poor’

BY Syed Ayan Mojib

In the CAQM press release statement, action points for Haryana and Punjab were listed separately.

For Punjab, action points include fixing gaps in “in-situ management measures” and ex-situ use of paddy residue, ensuring “supply of balers and CRM on time”, tackling pest-infected areas and waterlogged areas, and coordinating with CAQM for “real-time monitoring”.

Punjab was also urged to increase monitoring through the "Parali Protection Force," guarantee inter-district movement of balers, close gaps in crop residue management equipment availability, and speed up biomass co-firing in thermal power plants.

Related Content
Related Content

For Haryana, the focus is on reviewing CRM machinery gaps, developing a “State level strategy” for stubble management across districts, ensuring “storage of the Bales” with fire-safety and insurance measures, penalising farmers who burn stubble by denying incentives, and sensitising ULBs/DCs to stop “open burning of MSW/Biomass in urban areas”.

Jatinder Alagh - null
How Arya.ag Is Digitising India's Post-Harvest Ecosystem With AI, IoT And Blockchain

BY Manish Saini

Haryana was instructed to repair equipment shortages, upgrade paddy straw bale storage facilities, and take tough measures against stubble burning.

The CAQM chairperson, Rajesh Verma, presided over the meetings, which were centred on the states' readiness for the season in accordance with the commission's directives for efficient crop residue management.

According to CAQM, flying squad teams will be stationed in both states' hotspot districts to keep an eye on developments on the ground.

Additionally, a special CAQM cell has been established at Kheti Bhawan in Mohali to supervise rice residue management operations and facilitate coordination between Punjab and Haryana.

Both states were instructed to increase evening patrols to prevent agricultural fires, mobilise crop residue management equipment in accordance with harvesting patterns, and raise awareness among local authorities about the need to prevent open burning of biomass and municipal solid garbage.

CAQM stressed that stubble burning cannot be allowed and called for incentives as well as penalties to enforce compliance.

With PTI inputs.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs Sri Lanka Live Score, Asia Cup 2025 Super Four: Nissanka Nears Fifty, Perera Keeps Momentum High | SL 81/1 (8)

  2. Asia Cup 2025: Suryakumar Yadav Fined By ICC For 'Pahalgam' Comments After IND Vs PAK Clash - Report

  3. IND Vs SL Toss Update, Asia Cup 2025 Super Four: Sri Lanka Bowling First - Check Playing XIs

  4. India Vs Pakistan: Rauf, Farhan Plead Not Guilty In ICC Hearing But Sanctions Likely - Report

  5. ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025: Skippers Set Tone With Confidence And Rivalry Ahead Of September 30 Opener

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Japan Open: Casper Ruud, Taylor Fritz Win In Straight Sets To Enter Quarter-Finals

  2. China Open Wrap: Gauff Tees Up Fernandez Meeting; Paolini, Rybakina Advance To Third Round

  3. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Sebastian Baez, Japan Open 2025: Spaniard Overcomes Injury Worry, Rain Delay To Win Tokyo Debut

  4. Jannik Sinner Vs Marin Cilic, China Open: World No. 2 Victorious On First Outing Since US Open Loss

  5. Alexander Bublik Wins Hangzhou Title, Lorenzo Musetti Stunned By Alejandro Tabilo In Chengdu

Badminton News

  1. India At Korea Open Super 500 Preview: HS Prannoy, Ayush Shetty To Spearhead Challenge

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Match Report, China Masters Final: Heartbreak For Sat-Chi Who Went Down In Straight Sets

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Highlights, China Masters Final: Indian Pair Goes Down In Straight Games

  4. China Masters 2025: Satwik-Chirag Sail Into The Final With Win Over Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Ren-Xie, China Masters 2025: Indian Duo Breezes Into Semi-Finals

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Why Delhi Still Misreads What Ladakh Wants

  2. Kolkata’s Cooling Boom Masks A Hidden National Climate Crisis

  3. BJP Expels Leader Over Alleged Objectionable Video With Minor in UP

  4. Azim Premji Rejects Siddaramaiah’s Request To Open Wipro Campus Road For Bengaluru Traffic Relief

  5. Karnataka HC Allows Caste Survey, Orders Strict Confidentiality

Entertainment News

  1. Remembering Silk Smitha: Desire, Defiance, And The Cost Of Visibility

  2. Nishaanchi Review | A Small-Town Masala Carnival From Kashyap’s Filmy Heart

  3. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  4. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  5. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

US News

  1. US Policy Shift Leaves India’s $20 Billion Generic Drug Sector On Edge

  2. Trump-Erdogan Meeting Focuses On Potential F-35 Ban Lift

  3. Trump Says He Will Not Allow Netanyahu To Annex West bank

  4. United States Advances Farm Trade Talks With India, Brooke Rollins Confirms

  5. US Official Says Modi, Trump To Meet In Due Course

World News

  1. Russia Accuses NATO, EU For Waging ‘Real War’ On It Through Ukraine

  2. Trump Says He Will Not Allow Netanyahu To Annex West bank

  3. Trump-Erdogan Meeting Focuses On Potential F-35 Ban Lift

  4. US Policy Shift Leaves India’s $20 Billion Generic Drug Sector On Edge

  5. Former French President Sarkozy Jailed In Libya Funding Case

Latest Stories

  1. FIR Lodged Against Pawan Kalyan Fans Over Unauthorised OG Screening Celebrations

  2. Day In Pics: September 26, 2025

  3. Watch | Nepal Youth Uprising: What Really Happened?

  4. Redefining Justice: Legal Luminaries Highlight Judicial Challenges In Case Against Jailed Anti-CAA Activists

  5. SC Directs Preservation Of Body Of Top Maoist Commander Killed In Police Encounter

  6. Jaishankar Outlines Global Workforce Challenges Amid H-1B Fees And Trade Shifts

  7. Jaishankar Calls Terrorism A Persistent Threat To Global Development At G20 Foreign Ministers’ Meet

  8. West Bengal Weather Update: Depression Approaches as Durga Puja Celebrations Begin