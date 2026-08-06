Article 370 Abrogation Ushered In New Era Of Equality, Integration: HP Governor

Governor Gupta said Article 370 abrogation marked a historic step towards equality, social justice and the integration of Jammu and Kashmir into the national mainstream.
He said previously deprived communities, including West Pakistan Refugees, the Valmiki Samaj and the Gorkha community, have gained constitutional rights and access to welfare benefits.
He credited the move with improving infrastructure, connectivity, peace, tourism and investment, attributing the changes to the Narendra Modi government.
Much against the clamour of many opposition members in and outside Parliament and the “Black Day” call by the National Conference, Himachal Pradesh Governor Kavinder Gupta claims that the abrogation of Article 370 has marked a beginning towards equality, social justice, and the integration of Jammu and Kashmir, now a Union Territory.
Gupta has served as Deputy Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, besides Speaker of the state assembly and Jammu’s mayor.
On the 7th anniversary of the scrapping of Article 370, which he terms historic in many ways, Gupta said those holding protests or having given a call to observe a black day should realise how things have changed in the UT during these years.
“The abrogation of Article 370 was, in my view, a historic milestone in independent India. It reaffirmed the ideals of one Constitution, one law and equal rights for every citizen, while paving the way for inclusive development, social justice and the full integration of Jammu & Kashmir into the national mainstream,” Gupta maintained.
End Of Decades-Long Exclusion
The governor recalled that for decades, several communities and sections of society in Jammu and Kashmir faced limitations in accessing their full rights and benefits. However, much has changed since then.
Quoting an example of the rights of West Pakistan Refugees, Gupta said this community, along with others like Valmiki Samaj, Gorkha community and a few other deprived sections, had long-standing aspirations for equal opportunities and constitutional safeguards.
About 5,764 families comprising 47,215 persons had migrated from West Pakistan (mainly Sialkot and adjoining areas) and settled in the Jammu region, mainly in districts of Jammu, Samba, Kathua and Rajouri. These are officially recognised as West Pakistan Refugees (WPRs), but they had no voting rights, though they were recognised as Indian citizens.
They were neither permitted to buy land nor get government jobs, nor were they provided benefits of education and other facilities.
“But the abrogation of Article 370 ensured that the full benefits of the Constitution of India and various welfare measures reached all citizens, opening new avenues for education, employment, social justice and socio-economic empowerment”, he said.
Peace, Progress And Better Connectivity
Gupta said being a native of Jammu and Kashmir, he had closely witnessed the aspirations of its people for peace, dignity, prosperity and development. The historic decision has opened new possibilities for accelerated growth, improved governance, better infrastructure and inclusive empowerment.
The rich cultural heritage, diversity and resilience of Jammu and Kashmir have always been a matter of pride for the entire nation. Today, the Union Territory is moving forward with renewed confidence on the path of peace, progress and development, especially in infrastructure viz. national highways, four-lanes, high-speed corridors, and the ring road.
Further, the railway connectivity has seen a boost, and now New Delhi, the national capital, is connected by railways with the valley. It has also entered a new phase of peace and stability, bringing the benefits of tourism and investments. The region has also witnessed a marked decline in violence, militancy, and separatism. activities. The credit for this goes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Government of India.
“On this significant occasion, I reaffirm my commitment to the unity, integrity, and progress of our nation and extend my best wishes to the people of J&K for a bright and prosperous future," said the Governor.