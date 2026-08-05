Seven Years After Article 370: Has the Promise Been Fulfilled?

On undoing and restoring a few of the rights snatched from J&K, the Union Government had, on record, assured both Parliament and the Supreme Court that the process of restoration would follow a chronological order, an order devised and mechanized in Delhi, without any consultation with the people of J&K. The sequence was to be delimitation in J&K, which has been completed; Assembly elections, which ended nearly five years of direct Central rule; and finally, the restoration of statehood at an "appropriate time." However, despite an elected government in place, Jammu and Kashmir continues to be ruled from Delhi, at least in some of the important domains. Statehood, the final step in the promised sequence, remains unrestored. Yet, nearly two years later, that "appropriate time" remains subject to the mood of Delhi rather than any discernible constitutional or political timeline.