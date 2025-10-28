Punjab Sees Season’s Highest Daily Spike In Farm Fires At 147

Tarn Taran reported the highest number of cases at 249, followed by Amritsar with 169, Ferozepur with 87, Sangrur with 79, Patiala with 46, Gurdaspur with 41, Bathinda with 38, and Kapurthala with 35. Pathankot and Rupnagar districts have yet to report any cases. Meanwhile, SBS Nagar and Hoshiarpur recorded three incidents each, Malerkotla four, and Ludhiana nine.