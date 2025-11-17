Dry Fruit Seller Succumbs To Burn Injuries After Being Questioned In Terror Module Crackdown

A dry fruit seller died of self-immolation after being picked up by police for questioning in connection with the terror module case.
He was referred to the SMHS hospital here after his condition worsened at a Anantnag hospital late on Sunday.
Wani is a neighbour of Dr Muzaffar Rather, who has emerged as a key accused in the 'white collar terror module' case.
A dry fruit seller died of self-immolation after being picked up by police for questioning in connection with the terror module case. Bilal Ahmad Wani had himself on fire on Sunday in Qazigund and later succumbed to his injuries at a hospital, officials said, PTI reported.
He was referred to the SMHS hospital here after his condition worsened at a Anantnag hospital late on Sunday, the officials added.
They said Wani succumbed to burn injuries half past midnight.
Wani, along with his son Jasir Bilal, was picked up by police for questioning in connection with the terror module case. While Bilal was subsequently released, his son remains in custody for questioning, they said.
Wani is a neighbour of Dr Muzaffar Rather, who has emerged as a key accused in the 'white collar terror module' case.
While Muzaffar is currently believed to be in Afghanistan, his younger brother, Dr Adeel Rather, was arrested from Saharanpur in Uttar Pradesh on November 6.
The doctors arrested in connection with the "white-collar terror module" had to procure materials used in the deadly blast near Red Fort, an official said on Thursday.
With PTI inputs