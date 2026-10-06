Madhya Pradesh Surpasses Punjab In Stubble Burning With 94 Farm Fires

Satellite Count Comparison

According to Hindustan Times, the latest satellite-based figures published on October 6, 2026 covered the period from September 15 to October 4. The CREAMS laboratory count showed 79 fires in Punjab, 70 in Madhya Pradesh, 59 in Uttar Pradesh, four each in Haryana and Rajasthan and one each in Delhi and Uttarakhand, for a total of 218.