Madhya Pradesh Surpasses Punjab In Stubble Burning With 94 Farm Fires

Madhya Pradesh recorded 24 farm fires on Monday, taking its season tally to 94 and moving ahead of Punjab
Punjab’s season total stands at 84, though it still accounts for 33 per cent of the overall cases
Across seven states, 254 crop-residue burning cases have been reported, with fires spread across 56 districts
Madhya Pradesh moved ahead of Punjab in stubble burning on Monday after recording 24 farm fires, pushing its season total to 94 against Punjab’s 84. Across seven states, 254 crop-residue burning cases have been logged so far: Madhya Pradesh 94, Punjab 84, Uttar Pradesh 63, Rajasthan 7, Haryana 4, and Delhi and Uttarakhand one each.
Punjab still makes up 33 per cent of the total, but the latest state-wise tally shows the lead has shifted. With one case on Monday, Uttarakhand became the seventh state to report stubble burning this season.
Punjab has meanwhile begun penal action as fires rise, Hindustan Times reported. The steps include an FIR in Patiala, environmental compensation, red entries in land records and warning or show-cause notices to nodal and supervisory officers.
Statewise Fire Counts
The spread is widening. Fires have now been reported from 56 districts across the seven states.
Uttarakhand joined the list on Monday with one fire, becoming the seventh state to report stubble burning this season. The Consortium for Research on Agroecosystem Monitoring and Modeling from Space said Uttar Pradesh is also recording more farm fires.
Punjab accounts for 11 of the affected districts. Amritsar has recorded the highest tally across the seven states at 49.
Punjab Penal Action
Punjab has started enforcement. An FIR under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for disobedience of an order promulgated by a public servant has been registered in Patiala.
Environmental compensation of Rs 1.4 lakh has been imposed in 28 cases. Of this, Rs 45,000 has been recovered so far.
The state has also made red entries in land records in 13 cases. Warning and show-cause notices have been issued to 36 nodal and supervisory officers.
Satellite Count Comparison
According to Hindustan Times, the latest satellite-based figures published on October 6, 2026 covered the period from September 15 to October 4. The CREAMS laboratory count showed 79 fires in Punjab, 70 in Madhya Pradesh, 59 in Uttar Pradesh, four each in Haryana and Rajasthan and one each in Delhi and Uttarakhand, for a total of 218.
The limited year-on-year comparison in the report shows Punjab at 97 and Haryana at seven for the comparable period in 2025. The report does not provide same-date comparisons for Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Delhi or Uttarakhand.
The satellite count is lower than the latest running tally because the two datasets cover different cut-off periods. The broader season count now stands at 254 cases across seven states.