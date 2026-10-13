In Photos: French Students Demand Better Schools As Greta Thunberg Joins Protest

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Swedish activist Greta Thunberg joined high school pupils in Saint-Denis, outside Paris, on Tuesday as students protested against under-resourced schools and demanded better learning conditions. The gathering came ahead of fresh nationwide demonstrations, amid concerns about further violence following arrests, injuries and school fires during earlier protests.
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