In Photos: French Students Demand Better Schools As Greta Thunberg Joins Protest

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Swedish activist Greta Thunberg joined high school pupils in Saint-Denis, outside Paris, on Tuesday as students protested against under-resourced schools and demanded better learning conditions. The gathering came ahead of fresh nationwide demonstrations, amid concerns about further violence following arrests, injuries and school fires during earlier protests.

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Greta Thunberg France protests
Activist Greta Thunberg atends a gathering in front of the Paul Eluard high school during a protest against under-resourced schools in Saint-Denis, outside Paris, Tuesday Oct. 13, 2026. | Photo: AP/John Leicester
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Students stand in front of the Helene Boucher high school blockaded with garbage bins as they protest against under-resourced schools in Paris, Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026. | Photo: AP/Teresa Suarez
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Students holds a board reading "Who protects us from the police?" as they stand in front of the Helene Boucher high school blockaded during a protest against under-resourced schools in Paris, Tuesday Oct. 13, 2026. | Photo: AP/Teresa Suarez
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French student demonstrations
A student checks her smartphone in front of the Helene Boucher high school blockaded with garbage bins during a protest against under-resourced schools in Paris, Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026. | Photo: AP/Teresa Suarez
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France high school blockades
Students stand in front of the Helene Boucher high school blockaded with garbage bins as they protest against under-resourced schools in Paris, Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026. | Photo: AP/Teresa Suarez
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Students face police in front of the Helene Boucher high school as they protest against under-resourced schools in Paris, Tuesday Oct. 13, 2026. | Photo: AP/Teresa Suarez
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France nationwide student movement 2026
Activist Greta Thunberg poses as she attends a gathering in front of Paul Eluard high school during a protest against under-resourced schools in Saint-Denis, outside Paris, Tuesday Oct. 13, 2026. | Photo: AP/John Leicester
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Students face police in front of the Helene Boucher high school as they protest against under-resourced schools in Paris, Tuesday Oct. 13, 2026. | Photo: AP/Teresa Suarez

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