Severe storms disrupt Thanksgiving travel across both US coasts.
Nearly one million homes lose power at peak.
Flight delays and cancellations affect holiday travellers nationwide.
Thousands of people in the United States are without power during the Thanksgiving holiday after severe storms hit both the East and West coasts.
Pennsylvania recorded the highest number of power outages early Friday, according to Poweroutage.us. Strong winds also forced the closure of bridges in Maryland, while large waves hit Delaware beaches and pushed seawater onto boardwalks.
Air travel was another major casualty. More than 2,500 flights within, into or out of the US were delayed on Thursday, while over 450 were cancelled, BBC reported. Hundreds of further delays and cancellations were reported on Friday, another busy day for holiday travel.
The disruption left some passengers stranded for hours. Travel disruption continued in Miami on Thursday following an incident involving a FedEx aircraft that overshot the runway the previous night. The incident briefly forced the airport to shut all but one of its runways.
FedEx confirmed to US media that one of its flights had "experienced an issue upon landing". No one was injured in the incident. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has launched an investigation into the cause.
Trump Considers Releasing Emergency Fund
US President Donald Trump said he would consider releasing emergency funds to address the impact of the storms.
While conditions are expected to ease, forecasters warned that it could take time for the situation to return to normal. The West Coast has also been hit by storms during the holiday period.
Power outages affected nearly one million homes at their peak on Thursday evening, with Pennsylvania, Virginia, Maryland and New Jersey among the hardest-hit states.
Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro said electricity providers were working around the clock to restore services. In Maryland, authorities urged nearly two million customers to use water only for essential needs, citing "intermittent power disruptions".
The storm is forecast to weaken on Friday before moving towards Canada's Nova Scotia and Newfoundland provinces on Saturday. The Met Office expects the north-eastern US to see drier weather over the weekend.
However, the relief may be short-lived. Another strong low-pressure system is expected to reach the region on Monday, bringing heavy rain and powerful winds that could cause further disruption to travel.