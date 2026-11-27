IBM has discontinued US visa and green card sponsorship for most roles in its Consulting division.
US PERM restrictions affecting TCS, Infosys, Wipro and other technology companies have added to uncertainty for Indian professionals.
Falling H-1B approvals and long green card backlogs are complicating the prospects of Indian IT workers in the US.
International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) has decided to end US visa and green card sponsorship for most eligible roles in its Consulting division, raising concerns among Indian technology professionals working in the country. The move comes amid tighter immigration policies and changing hiring practices that are adding to uncertainty over foreign workers' ability to maintain employment and secure permanent residency in the US.
The decision comes weeks after the US Department of Labour suspended the processing of Permanent Labour Certification (PERM) applications involving eight major technology companies, including India's Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Infosys, Wipro and HCLTech.
For Indian professionals whose employment and immigration status are closely linked, the developments raise questions about job security, opportunities for permanent residency and the future of skilled migration.
IBM's decision puts visa-dependent employees in a difficult position
IBM has decided to discontinue visa and green card sponsorship for the majority of roles requiring such sponsorship in its Consulting division, its largest business unit, which employs more than 150,000 people globally.
Explaining the decision, an IBM spokesperson told Rest of World that the company's participation in US high-skilled visa programmes had been declining for several years.
"IBM Consulting participates in U.S. high-skilled visa programs to address skill shortages. That participation has been declining for a number of years, and as skill availability and client need have evolved, we have opted to discontinue visa and green card sponsorship for the majority of such roles in IBM Consulting," the spokesperson said.
Bloomberg reported that affected employees could either continue working for IBM outside the US or leave the company. They were reportedly given three weeks to accept an overseas position. Those who declined relocation were offered three months' severance, with December 31, 2026, set as their last working day.
The relocation option could also involve significant financial and personal consequences. Rest of World reported that an IBM employee, writing on the anonymous workplace forum Blind, estimated that moving from the US to India could result in an approximately 80 per cent reduction in salary.
IBM's job listings show that India accounts for the largest share of its Consulting vacancies. According to Financial Express, which examined IBM's careers portal on November 26, the company listed 1,671 Consulting vacancies worldwide. Of these, 1,337 were in India, compared with 157 in the US, 18 each in the Philippines and Singapore, and 15 in the United Kingdom.
After TCS, PERM restrictions add to uncertainty
IBM's announcement follows the US Department of Labour's October 8 action against eight technology companies: Microsoft, Adobe, Cognizant, Infosys, TCS, Wipro, HCLTech and Capgemini.
The action concerns the Permanent Labour Certification programme, commonly known as PERM. It is a key step in the employment-based green card process. Employers must show that there are not enough qualified US workers available for a job and that hiring a foreign worker will not affect the wages or working conditions of similarly employed American workers.
However, the PERM action must be distinguished from restrictions on H-1B visas. The H-1B programme allows US employers to hire foreign professionals in specialised occupations, including technology and engineering. PERM, on the other hand, is a labour certification process used as part of certain employment-based green card applications.
The suspension does not amount to a finding of wrongdoing against the eight companies. US officials have alleged that the companies used the programme to replace American workers with cheaper foreign labour, but did not cite specific evidence for the allegations.
TCS, meanwhile, maintained that the action would not significantly affect its US workforce strategy or client engagements. In a statement issued on October 9, the company said its PERM applications had been in "single digits in the last two years".
"Our workforce strategy in the US is anchored in hiring local talent, supported by a robust campus recruitment model," the company said.
TCS added that it had established a workforce across 31 offices and delivery centres in the country and intended to hire an additional 15,000 people in the US over the next five years.
US Immigration Curbs Add To Uncertainty For Indian Tech Workers
The developments involving IBM and the eight companies facing PERM restrictions come amid the Trump administration's broader efforts to tighten employment-based immigration and prioritise American workers.
The seven largest India-based IT companies received 4,573 H-1B approvals for initial employment in FY2025, according to The Indian Express. This was 70 per cent lower than in FY2015 and 37 per cent lower than in FY2024. Only three Indian companies featured among the 25 largest recipients of new H-1B approvals that year. Amazon, Meta, Microsoft and Google occupied the top four positions. The figures reflect a declining reliance on the H-1B programme among major Indian IT companies.
IBM's decision adds another dimension to this shift. Unlike the PERM restrictions, which stem from government action, IBM has independently decided to discontinue sponsorship for most roles in its Consulting division. Its explanation centres on changing skill availability, client requirements and its declining participation in high-skilled visa programmes.
Is the American dream becoming harder for Indian tech workers?
For Indian professionals, the consequences extend beyond the immediate question of employment. The H-1B visa is employer-dependent, making a change in employment particularly consequential for workers who have spent years building careers and personal lives in the US.
The challenge is greater for those awaiting employment-based green cards. Long waiting periods for Indian applicants mean that many remain dependent on temporary work authorisation for years, even after establishing themselves professionally.
IBM's relocation option highlights the personal costs of this uncertainty. Moving employees to overseas offices may help companies retain experienced workers, but it can disrupt the lives of those who have built careers, families and financial commitments in the US. Cassandra Fultz, co-founder of Doherty Fultz Immigration, told Rest of World: "Sponsoring an employee indefinitely, particularly when the outcome is uncertain, can be expensive and disruptive." She said relocating employees could offer businesses greater stability, although not all workers may be offered that option.
Whether this translates into a sustained decline in sponsorship for Indian workers across the US technology sector remains to be seen.