The seven largest India-based IT companies received 4,573 H-1B approvals for initial employment in FY2025, according to The Indian Express. This was 70 per cent lower than in FY2015 and 37 per cent lower than in FY2024. Only three Indian companies featured among the 25 largest recipients of new H-1B approvals that year. Amazon, Meta, Microsoft and Google occupied the top four positions. The figures reflect a declining reliance on the H-1B programme among major Indian IT companies.